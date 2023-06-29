Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK Tour of DRIFTWOOD

The play will be touring the UK from 12th October to 19th November 2023, debuting at Ludlow and closing the show in Ormskirk.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK Tour of DRIFTWOOD

The full cast and creative team have been announced for Driftwood; an intoxicating and mystical new play by award-winning writer Tim Foley in a distinctive physical and cinematic production. The play will be touring the UK from 12th October to 19th November 2023, debuting at Ludlow and closing the show in Ormskirk.

CAST:

James Westphal
Jerome Yates

CREATIVE TEAM:

Writer: Tim Foley
Director(s): Elle While (Pentabus) & Neil Bettles (ThickSkin)
Designer: LuLu Tam
Lighting Designer: Charly Dunford
Sound Design: Lee Affen

Two brothers on a beach need to figure out what to do with their dad - but the sea has other ideas. These are the shores of Vikings, Victorians, van drivers and visions. The tide is out but the chips are hot. Mark, played by James Westphal, and Tiny, played by Jerome Yates, go for walks along the beach at Seaton Carew. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling. Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart, and a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night…

An inspiring, expansive story about hope, love, belonging and the tides within us.

When Pentabus approached Tim Foley to write a new play, Tim knew what he wanted to write… 

“I’m delighted to be heading home with my new play Driftwood. North East England has coastlines that get under your skin, and I wanted to write the kind of story that lets you taste the salt in the air and gets sand between your toes. This tale, with its bickering brothers and ancient myths and bags full of chips, is as wild and varied as the landscape that bore it - so join us in celebrating an area and confronting the forces that are working against it.”

Tour Dates

OCTOBER:

Thursday 12 October, 7.30pm                       SHROPSHIRE, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Friday 13 October, 7.30pm                             SHROPSHIRE, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Wednesday 25 October, 7:30pm                 SHROPSHIRE, Theatre Severn

Friday 27 October, 1:00pm                             POWYS, Theatr Brycheiniog

Friday 27 October, 7.30pm                             POWYS, Theatr Brycheiniog

Saturday 28 October, 7.30pm                       SHROPSHIRE, Quatt Village Hall

NOVEMBER:

Wednesday 1 November, 7.00pm               LANCASHIRE, The Grand Theatre

Thursday 2 November, 7:30pm                     WEST YORKSHIRE,  Marsden Mechanics

Thursday 9 November, 7:30pm                     NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Friday 10 November, 2:30pm                         NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Friday 10 November, 7:30pm                         NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Tuesday 14 November, 7:30pm                    LANCASHIRE, The Arts Centre at Edge Hill University

Further tour dates to be announced.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
DarlingtonOS Brings A Stellar Cast To The Stage In FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Photo
DarlingtonOS Brings A Stellar Cast To The Stage In FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

Award-winning north east theatre company, DarlingtonOS, has announced the highly-anticipated casting of the beloved musical Footloose.

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HAIRY World Premiere Childrens Show at Polka Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HAIRY World Premiere Children's Show at Polka Theatre

See photos and video from the rehearsals of Hairy, a world premiere children's theatre show at Polka Theatre.

3
THE SOCIETY FOR NEW CUISINE Comes to Edinburgh Photo
THE SOCIETY FOR NEW CUISINE Comes to Edinburgh

Taking a Buddhist allegory and turning it into a dark satirical fable, East-Asian writer and performer Chris Fung's debut one man show addresses consumerism, existentialism and a need that can never be satisfied. 

4
Mayflower Theatre And Mast Mayflower Studios Will Launch A New Actor Training Programme Fo Photo
Mayflower Theatre And Mast Mayflower Studios Will Launch A New Actor Training Programme For Ages 16 - 25

Mayflower Theatre has announced the launch of Elevate Ensemble, a ground-breaking new initiative aimed at providing young, underrepresented performers in Southampton and the surrounding areas with exceptional training opportunities.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You