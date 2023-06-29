Cast and Creative Team Revealed For UK Tour of DRIFTWOOD

The full cast and creative team have been announced for Driftwood; an intoxicating and mystical new play by award-winning writer Tim Foley in a distinctive physical and cinematic production. The play will be touring the UK from 12th October to 19th November 2023, debuting at Ludlow and closing the show in Ormskirk.

CAST:

James Westphal

Jerome Yates

CREATIVE TEAM:

Writer: Tim Foley

Director(s): Elle While (Pentabus) & Neil Bettles (ThickSkin)

Designer: LuLu Tam

Lighting Designer: Charly Dunford

Sound Design: Lee Affen

Two brothers on a beach need to figure out what to do with their dad - but the sea has other ideas. These are the shores of Vikings, Victorians, van drivers and visions. The tide is out but the chips are hot. Mark, played by James Westphal, and Tiny, played by Jerome Yates, go for walks along the beach at Seaton Carew. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling. Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart, and a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night…

An inspiring, expansive story about hope, love, belonging and the tides within us.

When Pentabus approached Tim Foley to write a new play, Tim knew what he wanted to write…

“I’m delighted to be heading home with my new play Driftwood. North East England has coastlines that get under your skin, and I wanted to write the kind of story that lets you taste the salt in the air and gets sand between your toes. This tale, with its bickering brothers and ancient myths and bags full of chips, is as wild and varied as the landscape that bore it - so join us in celebrating an area and confronting the forces that are working against it.”

Tour Dates

OCTOBER:

Thursday 12 October, 7.30pm SHROPSHIRE, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Friday 13 October, 7.30pm SHROPSHIRE, Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Wednesday 25 October, 7:30pm SHROPSHIRE, Theatre Severn

Friday 27 October, 1:00pm POWYS, Theatr Brycheiniog

Friday 27 October, 7.30pm POWYS, Theatr Brycheiniog

Saturday 28 October, 7.30pm SHROPSHIRE, Quatt Village Hall

NOVEMBER:

Wednesday 1 November, 7.00pm LANCASHIRE, The Grand Theatre

Thursday 2 November, 7:30pm WEST YORKSHIRE, Marsden Mechanics

Thursday 9 November, 7:30pm NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Friday 10 November, 2:30pm NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Friday 10 November, 7:30pm NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Northern Stage Tyne

Tuesday 14 November, 7:30pm LANCASHIRE, The Arts Centre at Edge Hill University

Further tour dates to be announced.