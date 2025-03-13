Cast Set For THE GANG OF THREE At King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spontaneity Shop and King's Head Theatre have announced the cast of The Gang of Three, which opens at the Islington venue this May. Robert Khan and Tom Saliinsky's gripping political drama which covers a crucial chapter in the story of the struggle for the heart and soul of the Labour party that took place in the late seventies and early eighties, will feature Alan Cox (Churchill In Moscow – Orange Tree, Farm Hall - Jermyn Street Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket, Kingmaker – Arts Theatre) as Tony Crosland, Hywel Morgan (Player Kings - Noël Coward Theatre, Home I'm Darling - National Theatre) as Roy Jenkins and Colin Tierney (Rock ‘N' Roll - Hampstead Theatre, A Doll's House - Lyric Hammersmith, Swive - Shakespeare's Globe, The March on Russia - Orange Tree) as Denis Healey.

It's 1976… Harold Wilson announces his shock resignation as Prime Minister and the Labour government has a sudden power vacuum. Three feuding cabinet giants – Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland – meet to discuss who should succeed him.

All three are ostensibly friends, all contemporaries at Oxford and are embarking on their historic quest to make the Labour party Britain's natural party of government. The Gang of Three tells the story of how, in a changing Britain, their fractured friendships and bitter rivalries came to destroy their mutual goal, instead ushering in eighteen years of Tory rule.

Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky return to the King's Head, following two sell-out runs of their critically acclaimed play Brexit, which transferred from the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. Their previous hits have included Coalition, Kingmaker and Impossible, playing variously in London, Brighton and Edinburgh.

The Gang of Three is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, whose most recent work has included The Children, Nottingham Playhouse; Strike!, Southwark Playhouse; The Sweet Science of Bruising; Southwark Playhouse & Wilton's Music Hall; Groan Ups, Vaudeville Theatre and Manic Street Creature, Summerhall.

Kirsty Ward said, “I could not be more thrilled with my gang of three - Alan, Hywel and Colin make up a true dream team for this project. I can't wait to explore this cracking new play with them, so together we can bring these three fascinating, complex and unfairly forgotten figures back to life. Their immense talent, combined with Tom and Robert's razor-sharp script and our superb creative team, will I believe make for a very special show which I look forward to leading.”

Set & costume design is by Libby Watson, lighting design is by Jamie Platt and sound design is by Dominic Brennan. The movement director is Ira Mandela Siobhan, casting director is Harry Gilbert, the stage manager is Felix Dunning and the production manager is Dan Weager . The production general managaer is James Quaife.

