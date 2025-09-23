Cast Set For Little Bulb's Revival Of ANTARCTICA This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Bulb have announced the cast for their Early Years' Christmas production Antarctica, presented by Bristol Old Vic, in a revival of the magical polar adventure for the bravest young explorers.



Written and devised by the incomparably brilliant Little Bulb company, Antarctica will run in the Weston Studio from 5 Dec 2025 – 10 Jan 2026 and is suitable for children aged 3–7 and their grown-ups.



The cast includes Bristol actor Amy Harris. Amy has most recently appeared in Room on the Broom (Tall Stories in London's West End/UK Tour). Other theatre credits include; The Snowdragon (Sydney Opera House/UK Tour also for Tall Stories); The Parcel (Theatre Alibi); As You Like It (Apricity Theatre); Future Days (Movable type Theatre); An Observation on Flirting (Circle Theatre) and Moby Dick (Tobacco Factory Theatres/Dark Stuff Productions). Amy's previous productions for Little Bulb include Four Seasons at Bristol Old Vic in 2023.



She is joined by Peta Maurice, a Bristol-based performer and theatre maker with 25 years in children's theatre. Recent credits include The Good, The Bad and the Coyote Ugly (Wardrobe Theatre), Rapunzel (The Egg, Bath) and The Borrowers (Tobacco Factory). She's also the UK voice of Baby Shark and has directed shows with legendary Children's author Julia Donaldson.



The cast is completed by Emile Clarke whose credits include Closer Each Day (Wardrobe Theatre); Vault show of the week REMYTHED (BetnLev Theatre); Crimes On Centre Court (New Old Friends/ Bath Theatre Royal); A Christmas Getaway (New Old Friends/The Ustinov); UK Theatre Award-winning Little Mermaid, The Scarlet Pimpernel (Pins & Needles/The Egg); Love The Life You Live...Live The Life You Love (Leicester Curve); Pinocchio, Never Better (Strike A Light); We Raise Our Hands In The Sanctuary (Inky Cloak/The Albany); Shakespeare Undone (The Natural Theatre Company); Crooked Letter (TNT theatre).

At the bottom of our planet, lies the South Pole: a magical, wind-whipped world of snow, ice and some of the most wondrous creatures on Earth including slip-sliding penguins, cheeky albatrosses and mysterious creatures of the deep.

In fact, only the bravest of explorers have ever set foot there. Could you be one of them?

This Christmas, Bristol Old Vic's Weston Studio is once again transformed into a wintry wonderland for our younger audiences to enjoy, as the Olivier Award-winning Little Bulb (Four Seasons, Hibernation, CBEEBIES The Nutcracker) whisk you away on an unforgettable journey armed with songs, puppets and plenty of snowy surprises!