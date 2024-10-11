Cast Set For LITTLE PIECE OF YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced ahead of the European Premiere of the brand new original musical Little Piece of You - An Atypical Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk.

As previously announced, Soul singer, author, presenter and actress Mica Paris will play the role of Shannon, Triple Olivier award winner David Bedella will play the role of Ethan and star of the breakout hit new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dujonna Gift will play the role of Britt. Little Piece of You is penned by rock prodigy and exciting new talent, Kjersti Long, who will also star in the production in the role of Sydney Hill.

The full ensemble includes Sophia Adoza-Moore, Ines Aresti, Chrissy Brooke, Megan Griffiths, April Hughes, Rebecca Killick, Amaia Naima Aguinaga and Risha Sivera. Backing vocalists are Ross Harmon, Jada Lee, Nadine Lee, Cherece Richards and Rebeca Santos Falcao do Nascimento.

Immerse yourself in the poignant and electrifying world of Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical in Concert. This groundbreaking production intertwines raw family drama with the dynamic pulse of modern rock and pop. Follow Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles and embark on a transformative journey. Together, they shatter the silence that has long held them back and step into a future of hope and resilience.

The full creative team is; Book Writer: Melissa Leilani Larson, Music & Lyrics: Kjersti Long and Jeremy Long, Additional Lyrics: Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, Hunter Wolfe Co-Directors: Jennifer Tang, Joshua Long, Associate Director: Shelby Noelle Gist, Musical Supervisor: Katy Richardson, Musical Director: Lauren Hopkinson, Set Designer: Justin Williams, Lighting Designer: Tim Oliver, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Costume Designer: Elin Steele, Costume Supervisor: Ariadna Mayal Miranda, Orchestrator and Arrangements: Zach Hansen, Orchestra: London Musical Theatre Orchestra, Co-Choreographers: Jess Williams, Jonnie Riordan, Set Design US Consultant: Brad Shelton, Dramaturg: Janine Sobeck Knighton, Casting Director: Pearson Casting, CSM: Rachael Downey, DSM: Sorcha Doherty, ASM: Millie Drury, Production Manager: Pete Kramer. General Management is by Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

The full Production Team is; Lead Producer: Visionary entrepreneur Jeremy Long, Executive Producer: Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning producer of iconic Broadway shows and co-founder of Broadway Records/founder and President of Center Stage Records Van Dean, Producer: The team behind Broadway and London sensations including Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, and Dear England 42nd.Club and Assistant to Executive Producer: Tony-Nominated producer with extensive experience in theatre production and management Talia Hankin.

Little Piece of You was developed at Creekside Theater Group under the title Relative Space.

