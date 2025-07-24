Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CATFORD CAT Panto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joy Productions and Broadway Theatre will return to present Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat, their third consecutive festive family show in Lewisham's glorious Art Deco Theatre.

This classic folk tale of London's most famous mayor has been transformed into an elaborate musical extravaganza inspired by the Windrush Generation and marking 77 years since the HMT Empire Windrush arrived with its very first passengers. Packed full of joyful characters, slapstick humour, popular showtunes and dazzling dance routines from Lindy hop to hip hop, this year's spectacular production will run for three and a half weeks in the heart of South London from 9 – 31 December.

Written by legendary Panto playwright Susie McKenna (Best Director at the British Pantomime Awards 2020) it is a tribute to her wife Sharon D Clarke's parents Viola & Vincent Clarke. McKenna has revamped the storyline, adding a local twist which transports Dick and his faithful cat from Jamaica to seek his fortune on the streets of Catford. She says: “This panto is a love letter to the Windrush Generation and to everyone who has contributed to create this vibrant and multi-cultural country we live in today. I hope audiences in Lewisham and beyond will experience laughter and connection, all the while spreading the message of joy and unity at this important time of the year.”

This year's seven strong principle cast will be directed by former Wolsey Theatre Artistic Director and musical theatre supremo Pete Rowe (Rock n Roll pantomimes; West End and UK Tours include: Leader of the Pack, Boyband, Forbidden Planet, 20th Century Boy, Our House).

Justin Brett, a long-standing member of the Olivier award-winning Showstopper! - The Improvised Musical returns as larger-than-life Panto Dame in the shape of Sarah The Cook, serving up plenty of sass and flamboyance. This year also welcomes back Lewisham-based West End talent including Durone Stokes (A Face in the Crowd, Young Vic; Dream Girls, WEST END) who stars as Dick Whittington; Wayne Rollins (Beauty and the Beast, SELLADOOR; Sucker Punch UK TOUR) as Uncle Vincent; Lisa Davina Phillip (The Lion King; Matilda The Musical, WEST END) as Fairy Bowbells; Natasha Lewis (Romeo & Juliet, THEATRE ROYAL, STRATFORD EAST, Three Penny Opera, THE NATIONAL) as Pantomime villain Queen Rat; Ben Fox (The Commitments, PALACE THEATRE WEST END, Backbeat, DUKE OF YORK THEATRE Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, SAVOY THEATRE) as Alderman Fitzwarren and this year's newcomer Fergie Fraser (Mean Girls The Musical, SAVOY THEATRE) as Alice Fitzwarren.

Joy Productions' producer Julie Clare comments: “This truly is a revolutionary take on a classic tale. Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat embodies a journey of hope and opportunity and pays homage to the enduring legacy of the Windrush community which continues to shape British culture and identity today. I hope this story will resonate deeply with audiences, breathing new relevance into this popular folk tale.“

Legendary pantomime Designer Lotte Collett has created a brand-new set of costumes for this production. Set design is by Glitter Pantomimes' Olivier Award winning designer Mark Walters (Jack And The Beanstalk, LONDON PALLADIUM); Sound design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro RSC; Play On! LYRIC HAMMERSMITH/TALAWA/JCP); Musical Director and Composer Ben Goddard-Young (National Tours: Once; Tom; Jackie The Musical; Made in Dagenham); Choreography by Tarik Frimpong (UK Associate Choreographer for A Strange Loop, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) and Lighting Design by Olivier award-winner Mike Robertson (A Christmas Carol; School of Rock; Fascinating Aida).

Cllr Sakina Sheikh – Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Sports – said: “We are super excited to partner with Joy Productions for a third year. This fresh take on Dick Whittington and his Catford Cat is a fantastic celebration of our borough. Blending a local landmark with a classic tale of courage, while also paying tribute to the Windrush generation will really resonate with our communities.

Panto brings people together and there's nothing quite like experiencing it at our iconic Broadway Theatre. We encourage residents to book early, bring loved ones and get ready for another unforgettable ride!”

For the third year running the production will be offering at least 600 £1 tickets to local community groups. The Talent Pipeline program aimed at nurturing and advancing careers in the theatre for Global Majority and/or Working Class talent continues. Candidates will be mentored by West End professionals on this production, using pantomime as a foundational training ground. Placements for this year's production are in sound, costume, producing and directing and will receive a much-needed foot in the door in a climate in which theatre is becoming increasingly inaccessible as a career path for those with protected characteristics.