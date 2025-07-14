Cast Set For BLACK POWER DESK at Brixton House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brixton House and PlayWell Productions in association with Birmingham Hippodrome and Salford's Lowry have announced the nine-strong cast for the World Premiere of Black Power Desk by critically-acclaimed playwright Urielle Klein-Mekongo (OLD VIC 12, ROUNDHOUSE, THE BUSH). The production, Brixton House's largest to date, features an original score played by a live band blending RnB, Reggae, Soul and Ska.

This powerful, vibrant and compelling new musical follows the complex relationship between two sisters starring Rochelle Rose (NATIONAL THEATRE, YOUNG VIC, ROYAL COURT) and Veronica Carabai (ROYAL COURT THEATRE, NATIONAL THEATRE) as Celia and Dina. The ensemble cast also stars Alexander Bellinfantie, Tomos Eames, Gerel Falconer, Fahad Shaft, Chanté Faucher, Alan Drake and Casey Bird.

Set in 1970s London, at a time of political unrest and cultural transformation, Black Power Desk, inspired by the real-life events of the Mangrove Nine and the British Black Power movement, shines a lyrical light on a rarely explored part of British history, providing audiences with a stirring portrait of the times alongside an epic and rich soundtrack of resistance.

The cast are supported by an incredible creative team which includes Director Gbolahan Obisesan (The Fisherman, TRAFALGAR STUDIOS, Olivier-nominated Cutting It, ROYAL COURT); Rapperturg and Lyricist Gerel Falconer (Black British Theatre Award Winner 2023); Ivor Novello Prize winner and Platinum-selling songwriter Renell Shaw (Othello, GLOBE; ) who collaborated on the music and composition and award-winning dramaturg Gail Babb and Alfred Fagon Awards 2025 Black Champion of Theatre. Set Design by Natalie Pryce, Costume Design by Jessica Cabassa, renowned for her collaboration with Ballet Black; Lighting Design by Prema Mehta, the founder of StageSight and has lit over 200 stages across the UK, Europe and US in her 20 year career; Sound Design by Olivier-award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro). Movement Direction by Jade Hackett.

Black Power Desk sits within Brixton House's Uprising Festival, a season of work commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Brixton Uprising, sparked by the police shooting of Cherry Groce in 1985.

Press Night on Friday 5 September, 7.30pm at Brixton House. Previews are from Monday 1 September, standard tickets from £16 and Pay What You Feel on 1 September. The show will then tour to major regional theatres including Warwick Arts Centre, Lowry and Birmingham Hippodrome.

Playwright Urielle Klein-Mekongo (Old Vic 12, Roundhouse Resident Artist, Bush Theatre) says: "This musical was borne from a desire to delve deeper and discover the stories from Black British history that have been left untold. My inquisitiveness led me to create a story in the context of the Black British civil rights movement and how the establishment tried to extinguish it. At its heart are two sisters, one who is an activist fighting for humanity and the other who wants to hold on to family and live their humanity without the struggle. Told through the lens of two women with a rich 70s musical soundscape, I hope it will touch many hearts and stirs the soul.“

Executive Creative Producer Ruth Hawkins of Co-Producers Brixton House says: “We partnered with PlayWell Productions over 5 years ago in a commitment to bring Urielle's bold vision authentically to stage. There must be an industry commitment to invest in stories that honour collective Black British history and the ambition for the show is for it to continue outside our walls, it's a testament to the incredible creative team and co-producers at the Lowry and Birmingham Hippodrome that have driven it forwards. It's a privilege to host this story on our stage and collectively we are working hard to see it go beyond us - nationwide.”

Co-producer Steph Weller of PlayWell Productions adds: "Having worked with Urielle and Gerel on Black Power Desk since 2018, PlayWell is thrilled and proud that this electrifying show by an exceptionally talented team will finally reach its audience. Developing a new musical is a big commitment, and this premiere is testament to the dedication and support of a huge number of creatives, performers, venues and organisations who have championed the show and been part of this journey. The story is timeless, the music is phenomenal, the message as urgent as ever: we can't wait for people to see it."

Levi Roots, chair of Brixton House says: “Brixton House is all about nurturing talent and championing unheard voices and I'm incredibly proud that Urielle Klein-Mekongo's stirring piece will be staged in the heart of Brixton. This story will resonate with so many people, including myself who lived through this culture defining time that Black Power Desk speaks to. I'm so proud that this exciting production will now have its moment and I wish many more people, beyond Brixton will learn about Black British history and the legacies we must continue to shine a light on.”