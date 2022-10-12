Cast Announced For the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Casting is announced for The National Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman. Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship will visit 29 towns and cities, across the UK and Ireland and will come to Milton Keynes Theatre on 27 June 2023.

The cast includes, Daniel Cornish (alternate Boy), Trevor Fox (Dad), Emma-Jane Goodwin (understudy), Paolo Guidi (ensemble), Millie Hikasa (Lettie Hempstock), Lewis Howard (understudy), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Ginnie Hempstock), Ronnie Lee (ensemble), Aimee McGoldrick (ensemble), Laurie Ogden (Sis), Keir Ogilvy (Boy), Domonic Ramsden (ensemble), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (understudy), Risha Silvera (understudy) and Finty Williams (Old Mrs Hempstock). Further casting to be announced.

National Theatre Director, Rufus Norris said: "We are delighted to be returning to nationwide touring with this spellbinding production of Neil Gaiman's hit fantasy novel. Joel Horwood, Katy Rudd and their formidable creative team have created such a special show that appeals to all ages and beautifully showcases the magic of live performance. Before the pandemic over 50% of The National Theatre's audience was seeing our work outside the capital, and so it is a pleasure to share this much-loved story with theatres and audiences across the UK and Ireland and to reconnect with them once again through live theatre."

Daniel Cornish's previous theatre credits include A Certain Term and The Good Scout. Trevor Fox has previously appeared in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and My Brilliant Friend for The National Theatre. Emma-Jane Goodwin was previously in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at The National Theatre and in the West End. Paolo Guidi most recently was part of a new movement film Torch for Frantic Assembly. Millie Hikasa made her professional debut with the NT this summer in Jack Absolute Flies Again after graduating from ArtsEd this year. Lewis Howard's previous theatre credits include War Horse. Kemi-Bo Jacobs has performed for the Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared on TV in The Letter for the King and The Great. Ronnie Lee's previous theatre includes Harry Potter and Cursed Child. Aimee McGoldrick's recent theatre credits include A Walk is Not Just a Walk at Lyric Theatre Belfast. Laurie Ogden has previously toured with Napoli, Brooklyn and appeared in Great Expectations for BBC. Keir Ogilvy will be making his touring debut with The National Theatre. Domonic Ramsden's previous theatre credits include War Horse. Joe Rawlinson-Hunt recently toured with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Risha Silvera will be making her touring debut with the NT. Finty Williams recent theatre credits include The Key Workers Cycle and The Chalk Circle and for TV she was a series regular in The A List.

Neil Gaiman is known for his graphic novels, including The Sandman series (a major new Netflix series which in its first 10 days was watched for over 198 million hours by audiences around the world); his novels for adults and children including Stardust, Coraline, and The Graveyard Book; and multiple film and television projects including Good Omens and Anansi Boys. The Ocean at the End of the Lane was the winner of the Book of the Year at the 2013 National Book Awards and has sold more than 1.2 million copies worldwide. This first major stage adaptation of his work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean - a place where everything is possible...

Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

An award-winning creative team join Katy Rudd (Camp Siegfried and Eureka Day, Old Vic) and Joel Horwood (E4's Skins; I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre); with set design by Fly Davis (Beginning, National Theatre; Caroline or Change, Chichester Festival Theatre, West End, Broadway) and costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer (The Wizard of Oz, Birmingham Rep; Wolf Witch Giant Fairy, Royal Opera House). Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, National Theatre, West End, Broadway; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End, Broadway and internationally), composition by Jherek Bischoff (collaborators include David Byrne and Amanda Palmer), lighting design is by Paule Constable (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, National Theatre, West End; The Normal Heart, National Theatre), sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph (Angels in America, National Theatre and Broadway; Small Island, National Theatre), magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, West End; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End, Broadway and internationally) and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell (Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End; War Horse, National Theatre). Tour casting is by Naomi Downham. The associate creative team include, Sophie Dillon Moniram as associate director, Tim Blazdell as associate set designer, Jessica Williams as associate movement director, Rob Casey for Ammonite and Tom Turner as associate lighting designers, Chris Reid as associate sound designer, John Bulleid as magic and illusions associate, and Gareth Aled as associate puppetry director.

The tour will open at The Lowry in Salford where it will play over Christmas (12 December 2022 - 8 January 2023), before visiting New Victoria Theatre, Woking (24 - 28 January); Leicester Curve (31 January - 11 February); Theatre Royal Plymouth (14 - 25 February); Sunderland Empire (28 February - 4 March); Theatre Royal Bath (7 - 18 March); Grand Opera House, Belfast (21 - 25 March); Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (28 March - 1 April); The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (4 - 8 April); New Wimbledon Theatre (11 - 15 April); Edinburgh Festival Theatre (18 - 22 April); Liverpool Empire (2 - 6 May); Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (9 - 20 May); The Alexandra, Birmingham (23 - 27 May); Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (30 May - 3 June); Nottingham Theatre Royal (6 - 17 June); New Theatre, Oxford (20 - 24 June); Milton Keynes Theatre (27 June - 1 July); Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (4 - 8 July); Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 - 22 July); Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (25 - 29 July); Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (8 - 12 August); Bristol Hippodrome (15 - 19 August); His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (22 - 26 August); King's Theatre, Glasgow (29 August - 2 September); Norwich Theatre Royal (5 - 9 September); Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (12 - 16 September); Hall for Cornwall, Truro (19 - 23 September) and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (26 - 30 September).

Assisted performances are available at every venue across the tour, with a Relaxed Performance added to the existing access performance schedule on 28 September 2023 at 2:30pm Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Check individual venue websites for full details.



Touring for a total of 40 weeks, including 5 Theatre Nation Partner venues, this is the largest tour mounted by The National Theatre since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This UK and Ireland tour follows a celebrated six-month run of The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End, which opened in 2021 after the production received its world premiere in the Dorfman Theatre in 2019.