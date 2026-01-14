Cast Announced For ROCK & ROLL MAN UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for the UK tour of ROCK & ROLL MAN, an original musical centered on the life and legacy of Alan Freed, the Cleveland radio DJ credited with popularizing the term “rock & roll.” The tour will open at Salisbury Playhouse and run from February through March.

The musical explores Freed’s role in shaping early rock and roll and his efforts to bring Black artists to wider audiences during the 1950s. The production examines the cultural impact of the music and the resistance it faced as it crossed racial and social boundaries.

Constantine Maroulis will lead the company as DJ Alan Freed. Maroulis originated the role of Drew in Rock of Ages on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination, and previously rose to prominence as a finalist on American Idol. He will be joined by Gary Turner, who will portray Leo Mintz and Morris Levey. Turner is known for his work as Frankie Valli in West End and international productions of The Bodyguard, as well as for his television role on Emmerdale.

The cast also includes Jairus McClanahan as Little Richard, Joey James as Chuck Berry, Marquie Hairston as Frankie Lymon, Cherece Richards as Lavern Baker, and Joe Bence as Buddy Holly. Mark Pearce will appear as J. Edgar Hoover. Dominique Scott will portray Jerry Lee Lewis and also serve as Musical Director, leading the live onstage band.

The ensemble features Shelby Speed and Anton Stephans, with Xorael Harrison, Jessica Ncube, and Grant Zavitkovsky appearing as understudies.

ROCK & ROLL MAN is written by Gary Kupper, Larry Marshak, and Tony Award–winning producer Rose Caiola, and is directed by Tony Award nominee Randal Myler. Choreography is by Stephanie Klemons, with Christian Knight serving as Associate Choreographer. Set design is by Morgan Large, with lighting design by Tim Mitchell and sound design by Tony Gayle. Casting is by Harry Blumenau CDG.

The production is presented by Wiltshire Creative, Rose Caiola for Caiola Productions, and Julian Bird for Green Room Ents.

Tour Dates

13th February – 7th March Salisbury Playhouse

Press Night: Wednesday 18th February

Malthouse Lane, Salisbury, SP2 7RA

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/rock-roll-man

10th – 14th March Theatre Royal Windsor

32 Thames Street, Windsor, SL4 1PS

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/

16th – 21st March The Arts Theatre Cambridge

6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ

https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/

23rd–28th March Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/