Carlos Acosta Brings ACOSTA DANZA Back To Birmingham

Carlos Acosta, Artistic Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet, will bring his Cuban dance company, Acosta Danza back to Birmingham Hippodrome for two nights only on Tuesday 13 May and Thursday 14 May.

Acosta Danza: Cuban Eclectico features a group of versatile Cuban dancers and showcases works ranging from modern to Afro-Cuban dance.

With dancers from both classical and modern dance backgrounds Acosta mixes these techniques with flamenco, capoeira and hip-hop. The result is Acosta's own identity in which the rich Cuban culture clearly emerges.

For Cuban Eclectico, Carlos Acosta collaborated with choreographers from around the world who created pieces inspired by Cuban culture, but with their own ‘twist'.

The celebrated Swedish Pontus Lidberg choreographed Paysage, Soudain, la nuit. Lidberg shows the celebration of youth between dusk and dawn on a rumba-inspired score by Leo Brouwer. Seventeen minutes of pure, infectious energy and Latin footwork set to frenzied, traditional music.

Satori by the Cuban choreographer Raúl Reinoso, merges contemporary dance with classical ballet lines. The piece illustrates an inward journey to spiritual enlightenment, to the discovery of truth, beauty and light.

Spanish choreographer Maria Rovira created Impronta for Acosta Danza, the piece brings together modern and contemporary dance in an evocation of folk dances of Afro-Cuban heritage.

The Flemish-Moroccan Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui is one of the most sought-after contemporary choreographers in the world. He is known for his imaginative productions that shed new light on cultures and genres of movement. In his interpretation of Faun he gives shape to the confrontation between the human and animal aspects. This duet shows the duality of masculine and feminine energies, discovering and taunting each other.

Comments