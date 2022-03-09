CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Heads To Milton Keynes

Dallas legend Patrick Duffy (The Man from Atlantis; Step by Step) and Linda Purl (Happy Days; Homeland) fly in from Hollywood to star alongside Gray O' Brien (Peak Practice; Coronation Street), leading the cast in this exciting new production of the classic Broadway thriller.

Catch Me If You Can, written by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, and directed by Bob Tomson, will embark on its nationwide tour, opening at the Theatre Royal, Windsor on 8 February 2022. Adapted from Robert Thomas's French play Trap for a Lonely Man, this highly entertaining mystery has inspired three successful screenplays.

Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised - and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear. Will this extraordinary sequence of surprising twists and turns lead to a murderous conclusion?

Patrick Duffy is known to audiences around the world for his twelve years in the role of Bobby Ewing in the CBS primetime drama Dallas. Other notable roles include Mark Harris in NBC's Man from Atlantis, Frank Lambert in the ABC sitcom Step by Step and Stephen Logan in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. On stage, he played Serge in the award-winning West End production of Art.

Linda Purl's numerous screen roles include Ashley (Fonzie's girlfriend) in Happy Days, Helene in the American version of The Office, Charlene Matlock in the legal drama series Matlock, and Elizabeth Gaines in Homeland. Her stage appearances include the international tour of Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners, Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (Rubicon Theatre, California) and, most recently, Rosemary Clooney in Tenderly at the New Vic, Santa Barbara.

Gray O'Brien is best known for his portrayal of villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, as Dr Tom Deneley in Peak Practice and as Dr. Richard McCraig in Casualty. He played Milo Tindle in Sleuth at the West End's Apollo Theatre.

The cast also includes Ben Nealon, who played Captain Jeremy Forsythe in ITV's award-winning series Soldier Soldier. He has appeared regularly on stage with the Agatha Christie Theatre Company and the Classic Thriller Theatre Company.

Catch Me If You Can is directed by Bob Tomson (Blood Brothers, Scrooge, Evita, On The Piste), with design by Julie Godfrey (How The Other Half Loves, Pack of Lies, Rehearsal for Murder) and lighting by Chris Davey (Witness for the Prosecution, the Car Man, Touching the Void).

Performances: Mon 4 - Sat 9 Apr at 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: From £13

General bookings: 0844 871 7615*

Access bookings: 0800 912 6971

Group bookings: 0207 206 1174

Online Booking: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes*

*Fees may apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge