PANACEA To Return To London At Riverside Studios

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bloodline Theatre Company has announced the cast for its upcoming London engagement of PANACEA, which will run from March 16–21, 2026, at Riverside Studios. The production will play Studio 3 for one week, following its sold-out debut at The Cockpit Theatre in 2025.

Written by microbiologist Andrew Singer and theatre-maker Christina James, Panacea examines the ethical and moral complexities of scientific innovation. The play follows Professor Augustus “Gus” Jamieson, a researcher with ASD developing a revolutionary infectious vaccine. As Gus navigates academic ambition, personal relationships, and mounting professional pressures, he confronts the broader implications of scientific progress and questions the responsibilities that accompany discovery.

Will Batty will play Professor Augustus “Gus” Jamieson. Marianne James will appear as Julia Philena, with Nina Fidderman as Sophia Fox, Charlie Culley as Chris Faithful/Mr Tickles, and Emily Wallace as Marti.

The production is directed by Christina James, with Freya Griffiths serving as assistant director. Producers are Claudia Vyvyan and Francesca Gregson.

Panacea was developed through collaboration between Singer and James, drawing on contemporary debates around antimicrobial resistance and emerging infectious disease research. The project has been supported by Digital Health Hub for AMR and ARREST-AMR, UKRI-funded initiatives backed by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

The running time is 90 minutes. Age guidance is 12+. Tickets start at £10.

Riverside Studios is located at 101 Queen Caroline Street, London W6 9BN. A UK tour is planned for later this year.

Content warnings include exploration of mental illness, diagnosis, institutionalisation, psychiatry and mental trauma, audience participation, food and drink consumed on stage, strong language, loud noises, flashing lights, scenes of violence, and references to suicide.