Northern Broadsides to Stage CRIME AND PUNISHMENT This Spring

Acclaimed touring theatre company Northern Broadsides is bringing a powerful new stage adaptation of Crime and Punishment to Leeds' Chroma-Q Theatre as part of its Spring 2026 tour, with backstage support from performance and production students.

University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College students are gaining invaluable industry experience, providing practical production support while working alongside professional theatre practitioners. The collaboration with Northern Broadsides offers learners real-world insight into technical theatre, stage management and design realisation, boosting their employability and professional networks.

Lillie McCormick and Lottie Kingsley, both studying Production Arts at University Centre Leeds, are undertaking extended work placements supporting in Crime and Punishment rehearsals and will be Assistant Stage Managers throughout the show's run at the Chroma-Q Theatre. Lillie said: "I really like working in a professional environment, I learn more from being more hands on." The fit up at the Chroma-Q Theatre will be supported by Backstage students from Leeds City College.

Northern Broadsides' take on Crime and Punishment reimagines Dostoevsky's psychological masterpiece for contemporary audiences with a cast of three talented actors: Trudy Akobeng, Niall Costigan and Connor Curren.

Laurie Sansom, the show's Artistic Director, said: "Crime and Punishment is a story that asks profound questions about morality, obsession and survival. Now more than ever, we're seeing young people grappling with the pressures of poverty, social isolation and uncertainty about their future. This production looks those issues squarely in the eye - asking what happens when someone feels they have nothing left to lose."

On the collaboration with Northern Broadsides, Paul Graham-Bell, Programme and Production Manager for University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College, added: "We are very excited that Northern Broadsides will be performing in the college's Chroma-Q Theatre. The company have been extremely generous with their time and the access they have given to our students. Experiences with professional companies give invaluable insight to our students and make the transition from an education setting into the workplace much easier."

This was echoed by University Centre Leeds student Lottie who said: "A huge takeaway from this experience has been how much enjoyment and friendly collaboration can be present within a professional environment - prior to this placement, I was definitely a bit daunted by the pressure of a professional work setting and being able to spend a long time with a company and get to know the individuals has massively helped to alleviate my fears."

University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College are both members of Luminate Education Group. The state-of-the art, 200-seat Chroma-Q Theatre, located at Leeds City College's Quarry Hill campus, is an example of the industry-standard facilities available to students, enabling them to get practical experience and develop the knowledge and skills needed to work in their chosen career.

Performances of Crime and Punishment will take place from 12 to 14 March at the Chroma-Q Theatre.

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington