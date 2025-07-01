British Youth Music Theatre Premieres New SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Musical in Exeter This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) will present the world premiere of Sense and Sensibility, a bold new musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, running 8–10 August 2025 at the Barnfield Theatre in Exeter.

With book, music, and lyrics by Grace O’Keefe and Thomas F Arnold, and direction by Mumba Dodwell, the production features four performances across the weekend.

This reimagining of Austen’s classic brings a fresh, contemporary voice to the story of the Dashwood sisters—practical Elinor and passionate Marianne—as they navigate love, heartbreak, and society’s expectations following the loss of their home. Infused with a heartfelt, witty score and a cast of 39 young performers, including five from Devon and the South West, the musical celebrates Austen’s legacy in the region that inspired it.

“We’re so excited that Sense and Sensibility is premiering with the excellent team at BYMT in Exeter, a place that lies at the heart of the story,” said creators Grace O’Keefe and Thomas F Arnold. “This tale of finding security in uncertainty has never been more relevant.”

Maya Goswami, a cast member and member of the BYMT Young Company Panel, added: “A modern twist on this classic coming-of-age story about both love and life is something that is extremely relevant today and will really resonate with young people.”

The creative team includes Set/Costume Designer Kritika Agarwal, Choreographer Marina Climent, and Musical Director Jacob Savage.

Performance Schedule

Barnfield Theatre, Barnfield Road, Exeter, EX1 1SN

Friday, 8 August at 7:30 PM

Saturday, 9 August at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, 10 August at 2:30 PM

Tickets: £18

exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/sense-and-sensibility

Sense and Sensibility is one of five new musicals premiering as part of BYMT’s Summer 2025 season, which also includes Worn Out, Theo in Between, Choreomania, and The Glamification of Loki.

