British Immersive Theatre Company Darkfield 2020 Produces More Innovative Digital Work

Further exciting developments have been announced for 2020, including a brand new show - VISITORS.

DARKFIELD - the British immersive theatre company producing innovative work at the forefront of technology and theatre since 2016, with an emphasis on binaural sound and sensory effects, are pleased to announce further exciting developments for 2020, including a brand new show - VISITORS - the second presentation of DARKFIELD RADIO, following the success of DOUBLE that launched in July. Previous DARKFIELD experiences SEANCE, FLIGHT and COMA, sited in shipping containers, originally premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and have since toured the UK and Australia.

DARKFIELD RADIO is a series of immersive audio experiences for audiences to do together at home. Its launch represented a shift from physical installations to home entertainment, as a reaction to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and lockdown. The experience is communal - the DARKFIELD RADIO app, available on IOS and Android, is designed to deliver the show at a set time and date, so not only are audiences experiencing the show in pairs, but the show is replicated in hundreds of rooms across the world, much like going to the cinema for a screening, or a theatre for a play.

VISITORS, the second show to broadcast on DARKFIELD RADIO, has been confirmed as joining the Official Selection for the Raindance Film Festival 2020 and nominated for two awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio and Best Narrative Experience. VISITORS will start performances from 6 October, with press previews from 1st October.

The first show, DOUBLE - a dark psychological thriller - launched in July in the UK and Australia to great critical acclaim, and subsequently expanded globally with evening performances launched in the US and New Zealand in mid-August. DOUBLE was selected for the Venice International Film Festival (2 - 12 September 2020) as part of the 'Best of XR' (eXtended Reality a catch all term for immersive productions including AR and VR) category; the first ever audio-only experience in the programme.



Artistic Directors David Rosenberg and Glen Neath said, "The 77th Venice International Film Festival has been an incredible experience for us - it was an honour to feature our work DOUBLE, but also to see the brilliant work of our peers. The work that has gone into digitising the festival has been phenomenal and we are grateful to have been involved at this unique point in time. We feel truly welcomed by the VR/XR community.

Our new DARKFIELD RADIO platform has had an incredible launch with the inclusion of DOUBLE in the Venice programme and we are excited to announce that VISITORS, our next show on the platform will be featured at Raindance Film Festival 2020. With DARKFIELD's official entry into the world of Film festivals, VR & XR we hope to make this new world our home."

DOUBLE is a troubling exercise in familiarity for two people sitting opposite each other on either side of their kitchen table. It asks ''everyone to be who they say they are". DOUBLE explores the Capgras delusion, a condition in which the sufferer is convinced that a loved one has been replaced by an exact replica with malign intentions. DOUBLE has been the most critically acclaimed and widely experienced show ever produced by Darkfield, with people in 35+ countries worldwide downloading it since the launch in July, including 500 participants of the Venice International Film Festival.

VISITORS, a strange and curious world built from 360 degree binaural sound - is the second presentation to be broadcast on DARKFIELD RADIO, also an experience for two people to experience in their home.



VISITORS is a reflection on our irrepressible desire to touch and why the dead find so little comfort in the world of the living. David Rosenberg and Glen Neath said, 'In these times of social distancing we require you to stand three metres apart, and while you may yearn to reach across the chasm that separates you, we ask you to be careful who else you invite into the gap.'



DARKFIELD has so far welcomed 170000+ audience members globally and with DARKFIELD RADIO, will now reach even larger audiences worldwide in their homes. The Darkfield Radio App is powered by Wiretapper, and funded by the Arts Council for England.

DOUBLE runs every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 20:00 & 21:30. PLEASE BE AWARE SHOWS ARE 14+.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You