Brian Cox Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Multi award-winning actor Brian Cox will embark on his first ever one-man show It’s All About Me! this autumn. Brian will take to the road for the 18-date tour on 1 October at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre and visit venues all over the UK and Ireland, culminating in London’s West End at the Adelphi Theatre on 4 November. Tickets are on sale on 25 June at 10:00am from BrianCoxOnTour.com.

Brian will take audiences on a journey through his life and incredible career - from the backstreets of Dundee to the glittering lights of Hollywood - a journey that is full of laughter and pathos. Expect candour, searing honesty, and hilarious stories. In act II, Brian will be joined on stage by producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to him.

Brian Cox said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me - sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun."

Brian Cox - All About Me! will play Northampton, Bristol, Ipswich, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Dundee, Brighton, Nottingham, Oxford, Plymouth, Southend, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, York, and London.

One of the greatest actors of his generation and winner of numerous prestigious awards for both stage and screen, Brian is now a household name due to his embodiment of the infamous character Logan Roy from the international hit TV show Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe. Over Brian’s 65 years in the acting business, he has also been the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and two Olivier Awards.

Tour Dates

1 October – Northampton, Royal & Derngate Theatre

2 October – Bristol Hippodrome

3 October – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

5 October – Edinburgh Playhouse

6 October – Dublin, National Concert Hall *

7 October – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

8 October – Dundee, Caird Hall

12 October – Brighton Dome

14 October – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

15 October – Oxford, New Theatre

17 October – Plymouth, Pavilions

20 October – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

22 October – Bournemouth, BIC

24 October – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

26 October – Liverpool Philharmonic

27 October – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

28 October – York, Barbican Theatre

4 November – London, Adelphi Theatre

