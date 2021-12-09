Breakin' Convention Launch First Commission Project To Support Up To 12 New Uk Hip Hop Dance Theatre Works

The team behind Breakin' Convention have announced Emerge+See, a new initiative that will support the commissions of up to 12 new 15-20-minute works in hip hop dance theatre. Breakin' Convention are calling out to hip hop dance artists across the UK who have a new idea or an existing piece that they would like to develop further for the stage.

Artists selected for commission will be paid a commission fee of up to Â£6,000 (depending on the size of the company) and will receive additional financial support for the production elements of the piece. Artists will be mentored throughout the project by experienced hip hop dance and theatre practitioners.

The project will run throughout 2022 and will be in four editions areas across the UK:

North East

North West

Midlands & East Anglia

South & South West

Artists are invited to apply for the edition geographically closest to them.

Artistic Director of Breakin' Convention, Jonzi D, said: "After sporadic exchanges with Open Art Surgery, this new commission programme will allow us to share our professional development projects nationwide, and provide freelance artists with much needed financial resources to create."

The project is part of Breakin' Out - a three-year programme of national hip hop dance theatre activity funded by Arts Council England. Breakin' Out comprises three project strands: Grass Routes - a mentorship programme partnering with six hip hop practitioners for a year each developing local activity and supporting with organisational development; Professional Development programme - providing hip hop artists the opportunity to create and perform works; National Touring - full scale Breakin' Convention International Festivals across the UK.

To find out more about Emerge+See and to apply please visit: www.breakinconvention.com/emergesee

For further information please contact Emma Ponsford emma@breakinconvention.com or 07813 814644.