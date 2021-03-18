Brand New Open-air Venue To Open In Manchester

A brand new open-air clubbing destination is coming to Manchester - SQUARE ONE will be bursting onto the scene on the 26th June 2021 with a stellar line-up of some of the biggest names in dance music.

An event space transformed from an old car park, SQUARE ONE is located in the heart of Manchester, a stone's throw away from Piccadilly Station. SQUARE ONE will be hosting weekly events 26th June throughout the summer, featuring the absolute cream of national and international DJ's set to be announced very soon. The launch parties themselves are set to be an ecstatic and much-needed return to the dance floor, with Denis Sulta, Mella Dee, Enzo Siragusa and Hot Since 82 all confirmed to make an appearance, with the summer calendar set to include jaw-dropping artists and parties including the likes of Zutekh, Jika Jika, Animal Crossing and Amsterdam based label PIV debuting their first ever showcase in Manchester.



After an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry in the UK, SQUARE ONE is a beacon of light in the return to clubbing, providing an unbeatable space with a huge summer calendar of extraordinary parties in their mission to bring the dance floor back to life.

SQUARE ONE statement - "Manchester is our home. This one is for the dancers, a new venue with no-nonsense. Let's make up for the lost memories and come together, a good and proper open-air affair. Summer is coming and the dance floor is ready."