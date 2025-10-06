Bradford Live to Present JINGLE BELL JUKEBOX and BRADFORD’S BIG NYE PARTY This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bradford Live will transform its newly restored Art Deco Ballroom into the ultimate festive destination this December with two major events: Jingle Bell Jukebox, an immersive time-traveling Christmas extravaganza, and Bradford’s Big New Year’s Eve Party with The Limelight Orchestra.

Jingle Bell Jukebox

Running December 5, 6, 12, 19, and 20, Jingle Bell Jukebox invites guests to step into a fully immersive Christmas celebration that blends West End–quality performances, dazzling choreography, and powerhouse vocals. Audiences will journey through the decades—from the rockin’ 1950s to today’s biggest chart hits—in a show that promises festive nostalgia and modern sparkle.

The featured performers include:

Sophie Hepburn, known for touring with The Motownellas and headlining at Sparkles Cabaret Bar in Gran Canaria.

Lucas Altoft, a graduate of Italia Conti and former Lead Production Vocalist on Viking Cruises.

Ciara Ennis, a Trinity Laban graduate who has headlined globally with Celebrity Cruises and P&O.

Callum Bultitude, whose stage credits include Spring Awakening and The Gardening Club at New Wimbledon Theatre.

Alongside the live show, guests will enjoy a three-course Christmas feast in a beautifully themed setting, with options for lunchtime or evening performances. Dinner events will conclude with a late-night disco, offering the perfect blend of dining, entertainment, and celebration.

Tickets are priced at £50 and are available now at bradfordlive.co.uk.

Bradford’s Big New Year’s Eve Party

Following their electrifying performance at Bradford Live’s opening celebrations, The Limelight Orchestra will return to headline Bradford’s Big NYE Party on December 31, 2025.

This spectacular event will feature a 40-piece orchestra, dazzling dancers, and powerhouse vocalists performing a new setlist of club anthems and iconic hits from the 1980s to today. The show will combine classical brilliance, club energy, and an electrifying light show to ring in the new year in unforgettable style.

Guests can upgrade with after-party tickets, featuring a DJ takeover, all-night dancing, and a survivors’ breakfast to keep the celebration going into the early hours.

About Bradford Live

Bradford Live is a world-class 3,000+ capacity live entertainment venue and event space located in the heart of Bradford city centre. Originally built in the 1930s as the Odeon Cinema, the iconic Art Deco building has undergone a £50 million restoration, re-establishing it as the beating heart of Bradford’s cultural scene.