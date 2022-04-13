Booking For THE BURNT CITY at Punchdrunk Has Been Extended Until 4 December 2022

Ahead of their official opening night next Thursday 21 April, Punchdrunk has announced that an extended booking period is now on sale for The Burnt City until 4 December 2022.

The production is the internationally-acclaimed theatre company's first time in London since 2014 and their largest-scale show to date. It reunites the creative team behind Sleep No More and features a cast of international performers, including original members of the first Punchdrunk shows.

In the smouldering promise of the fall of Troy, a mythical world of Gods and mortals rises from the ashes.

As Greece teeters on the brink of victory, the neon backstreets of Downtown Troy give way to a sprawling labyrinth hiding secrets even the prophecies could not foretell.

In this colossal playground, the furies watch on as mortals play out their fate. And as night falls, the city comes alive. One last time.

On their own theatrical adventure, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape - taking them from the majesty of royal palaces to the pulsating underworld of Troy. Audiences may choose to follow the characters who emerge from the shadows, saturate themselves in the show's shifting atmosphere, or break free of the crowd and discover mysteries lying in wait at the heart of the labyrinth.

The Burnt City is supported by Porsche as Headline Partner.