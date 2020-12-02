Birmingham Hippodrome Announce Extension Of VAN GOGH ALIVE

Following the huge success of hosting the UK premiere of Van Gogh Alive, Birmingham Hippodrome have announced they will be extending the experience until Sunday 31 January.

Close to 30,000 attended in the opening few weeks after opening to the Public on Thursday 8 October. The Hippodrome was completely transformed to host the unique multisensory experience, extending the main stage an incredible 750sqm into the auditorium to create an open, immersive gallery space, giving the sensation of walking right into Van Gogh's paintings.

Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We are of course disappointed our doors have to remain closed for a little longer whilst Birmingham is in Tier 3, as we have been so proud of the fantastic response Van Gogh Alive has had from our visitors. It's highlighted just how much people are craving an enriching cultural experience right now.

I am thrilled we can extend the opportunity to see Van Gogh Alive through to the end of January. Let us all hope that Birmingham is moved down to Tier 2 in the next assessment, to enable people to return to activities they love. With timed entry and limited capacities, adhering to socially distanced guidelines, we have had brilliant feedback on how safe people felt visiting this exhibition."

Bruce Peterson, Founder & CEO of Grande Exhibitions said: "Van Gogh Alive was met with such a heart-warmingly positive response by audiences at Birmingham Hippodrome and we are delighted that the exhibition has been extended until the end of January. We can't wait to re-open the doors so that people can come in and forget about life outside for just a little while, as they step into the world of Vincent van Gogh."

Grande Exhibitions, the creator and producer of Van Gogh Alive, use state-of-the-art SENSORY4 immersive gallery technology, combined with a tailored exhibition space to allow crystal-clear projection of over 3000 inspirational images. Set to an evocative classical score, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an 'unforgettable' multi-sensory experience.

Tickets for Van Gogh Alive can be purchased by visiting www.birminghamhippodrome.com.

