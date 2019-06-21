Bird College Â– Conservatoire For Dance And Musical Theatre Announces John Reid As The College's New Patron

Bird College - Conservatoire for Dance and Musical Theatre today announces the appointment of John Reid as a new patron, working alongside the President Stephen Mear and joining patrons Gary Avis, Christopher Biggins, Baroness Tessa Blackstone, Gavin Lee, Lara Pulver, Liz Robertson and Dougie Squires OBE MVO, adding to the breadth of ambassadors within the arts.

John Reid said today, "Having experienced the excellence of work produced at Bird College in recent years, I'm delighted to become associated as a Patron and look forward to working with Luis and Shirley for the future development of the college. Its graduates are outstanding - educated to the highest technical standard demanded by the industry. But equally they are innovative and diverse artists who are very well prepared for a lifelong career in the arts."

Principal and Chief Executive Shirley Coen and Deputy Principal and Artistic Director, Luis De Abreu commented, "We are delighted that John Reid has joined the College as a Patron and we are particularly honoured that he has agreed to join us and other trustees as a member of our fundraising team. He is a great supporter of the arts, and brings with him a wealth of experience, both in artist management and as a theatre producer, as well as being a keen supporter of a range of charities. We are very privileged that he is lending his expertise to the college and look forward to working with him on further developing our charitable objectives. John supports our commitment to ensuring that we recruit the most talented and diverse students and staff, continue to provide outstanding training, and that we do so with state-of-the-art facilities."

Throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s John Reid was a pioneering force in worldwide artist management. He guided the careers of Elton John, Queen, Lionel Ritchie, Billy Connolly, Barry Humphries, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Flatley, among others. John was Chairman of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain as well as a trustee of the Brit School. He supports a range of other charities including CSV, the Sports Aid Foundation and, Music Therapy. He co-founded the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Bird College is a charity which was founded by Doreen Bird more than 70 years ago. It is one of the leading musical theatre colleges in London and offers conservatoire training to 600 full time students. The college has grown substantially over the last decade and works closely in partnership with the University of Greenwich and with Trinity College London, and through these partnerships ensures that students graduate with qualifications which give recognition to the quality of their education and training. Bird College ensures students are taught by the best possible teachers and that they have the opportunity to work with a range of external directors and choreographers, so they receive the most relevant, current and vibrant opportunities. The college has an outstanding national and international reputation with graduates who have a strong presence in West End Theatres, Broadway and beyond. Brid College has established itself as one of the most exciting colleges in the UK.





