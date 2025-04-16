Ballet Nights Will Return To Cadogan Hall, London This Summer

The event is set for June 5.
It’s nearly summer and BALLET NIGHTS promises another lineup of ballet, contemporary dance and live music at London’s Cadogan Hall on June 5th. BALLET NIGHTS 008 follows BN007 at Cadogan Hall at which a capacity crowd of over 900 enjoyed performances by Matthew Ball and Mayara Magri of the Royal Ballet, the dazzling Victor Caixeta, the UK debut of BalletX from Philadelphia, and the exciting UK duo, BlacBrik. BALLET NIGHTS 008 presents another unique programme featuring ballet superstars Reece Clarke, Anna Rose O’Sullivan, Sangeun Lee, Gareth Haw, Constance Devernay-Laurence, Denys Cherevychko, Eve Mutso plus the UK debut of Bavaria’s Staatstheater Augsburg, a Ballet Nights New Commission from Jordan James Bridge, and live music from Ballet Nights house pianist Viktor Erik Emanual.
“Our second London programme of 2025 marks an historic first for Ballet Nights: the debut of a Christopher Wheeldon staging, originally made for television,” says Jamiel (left photo by GS). “The evening also includes a world premiere, a UK premiere, and the highly anticipated UK debut of Ballet Augsburg alongside rising talents and bold new voices shaping dance today.
“This will be our third Ballet Nights at Cadogan Hall – and we have more shows in the pipeline! We make our Romanian debut on May 31st at the incredible Sala Palatului in Bucharest; we are massively looking forward to bringing our unique Ballet Nights programme to Romanian audiences at the former royal palace. And we are making our Scottish debut in Glasgow on July 4th and in September we’ll be back at Cadogan Hall for two consecutive evenings of autumn Ballet Nights!”
ANNA-ROSE O’SULLIVAN and REECE CLARKE
Principals of the Royal Ballet
SANGEUN LEE & GARETH HAW
Principals of ENB in a UK premiere of William Forsythe
CONSTANCE DEVERNAY-LAURENCE
Principal Dancer and star of Prime Video’s Etoile (Amazon Prime April 24th) in a world premiere of a piece by Christopher Wheeldon OBE
DENYS CHEREVYCHKO
International Guest Principal
STAATSTHEATRER AUGSBURG
The Bavarian company’s UK debut dancing
British choreographer Ishan Rustem
EVE MUTSO
Former Scottish Ballet Principal and Estonian Ballet star
Harris Beattie
Junior Soloist Northern Ballet dancing Richard Alston
STRING THEORY
A Ballet Nights New Commission by Jordan James Bridge
EKLEIDO (left) Contemporary Underground Fusion duo
Danced by Hannah Ekholm & Faye Stoesser to Ekleido's SPLICE
LIVE MUSIC FROM:
Viktor Erik Emanuel on piano
Hannah Dienes Williams - soprano
Compère JAMIEL DEVERNAY-LAURENCE
Videos