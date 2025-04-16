News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ballet Nights Will Return To Cadogan Hall, London This Summer

The event is set for June 5.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Ballet Nights Will Return To Cadogan Hall, London This Summer Image
It’s nearly summer and BALLET NIGHTS promises another lineup of ballet, contemporary dance and live music at London’s Cadogan Hall on June 5th.  BALLET NIGHTS 008 follows BN007 at Cadogan Hall at which a capacity crowd of over 900 enjoyed performances by Matthew Ball and Mayara Magri of the Royal Ballet, the dazzling Victor Caixeta, the UK debut of BalletX from Philadelphia, and the exciting UK duo, BlacBrik.  BALLET NIGHTS 008 presents another unique programme featuring ballet superstars Reece Clarke, Anna Rose O’Sullivan, Sangeun Lee, Gareth Haw, Constance Devernay-Laurence, Denys Cherevychko, Eve Mutso plus the UK debut of Bavaria’s Staatstheater Augsburg, a Ballet Nights New Commission from Jordan James Bridge, and live music from Ballet Nights house pianist Viktor Erik Emanual.

“Our second London programme of 2025 marks an historic first for Ballet Nights: the debut of a Christopher Wheeldon staging, originally made for television,” says Jamiel (left photo by GS). “The evening also includes a world premiere, a UK premiere, and the highly anticipated UK debut of Ballet Augsburg alongside rising talents and bold new voices shaping dance today. 

“This will be our third Ballet Nights at Cadogan Hall – and we have more shows in the pipeline!  We make our Romanian debut on May 31st at the incredible Sala Palatului in Bucharest; we are massively looking forward to bringing our unique Ballet Nights programme to Romanian audiences at the former royal palace.  And we are making our Scottish debut in Glasgow on July 4th and in September we’ll be back at Cadogan Hall for two consecutive evenings of autumn Ballet Nights!”

Lineup

ANNA-ROSE O’SULLIVAN and REECE CLARKE      
Principals of the Royal Ballet

SANGEUN LEE & GARETH HAW 
Principals of ENB in a UK premiere of William Forsythe

CONSTANCE DEVERNAY-LAURENCE
Principal Dancer and star of Prime Video’s Etoile (Amazon Prime April 24th) in a world premiere of a piece by Christopher Wheeldon OBE

DENYS CHEREVYCHKO 
International Guest Principal

STAATSTHEATRER AUGSBURG      

The Bavarian company’s UK debut dancing
British choreographer Ishan Rustem

EVE MUTSO
Former Scottish Ballet Principal and Estonian Ballet star

Harris Beattie
Junior Soloist Northern Ballet dancing Richard Alston

STRING THEORY 
A Ballet Nights New Commission by Jordan James Bridge

EKLEIDO (left) Contemporary Underground Fusion duo
Danced by Hannah Ekholm & Faye Stoesser to Ekleido's SPLICE

LIVE MUSIC FROM:
Viktor Erik Emanuel on piano
Hannah Dienes Williams - soprano

Compère JAMIEL DEVERNAY-LAURENCE 

