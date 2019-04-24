BUREAU OF UNTOLD STORIES To Launch Investigation Into Havant's Missing Stories

The greatest stories in Havant are under threat of disappearance at the hands of a notorious criminal, but fear not, as The Bureau of Untold Stories heads to town for two performances only at The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre.

Described by the Winchester Discovery Centre as 'The masters of innovative, interactive and improvised children's theatre' Brymore Productions are delighted to be returning to The Spring with their interactive, detective drama, following on from their popular immersive pop-up events developed in conjunction with the arts centre in 2017 and 2018 for their annual family festivals.

"We love working with The Spring." Says creator and performer Sean Bryan "There is always the most welcoming and lively atmosphere in the building, and you can feel the love the community has for the space. We can't wait to share this piece with that wonderful community."

The Bureau Of Untold Stories sees inspectors Dexter Sharpe and Poppy Hasluck on the hunt for The Eraser, an elusive criminal mastermind guilty of stealing the world's stories. But with outrageous accents, some unconventional storytelling skills, live sound effects, and YOUR help, The Bureau Of Untold Stories is going to get them back.

The silly sleuthing adventures of The Pink Panther meets the unpredictable hilarity of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in this imagination igniting, detective drama for the whole family.

The production plays The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre for two performances only on Saturday May 4 as part of it's current national tour, which will also see it play the Portsmouth Guildhall Studio on May 25 and continue on to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, before heading overseas for an Australian tour at the end of the year.

WHAT: The Bureau Of Untold Stories

WHEN: 11:00am & 2:30pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019

WHERE: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre,

56 East Street, Havant, PO9 1BS

COST: £8, £7 for groups of 4 or more.

MORE INFO: http://thespring.co.uk





