BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO Comes to Edinburgh and London

Poppy and Rubina are back with a bang across our airwaves and on our stages! They have sex and they aren’t ashamed to talk about it. This enhanced version of their hilarious, ground-breaking and powerful show Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come brings their trademark honesty, quick wit and infectious personalities to Soho Theatre’s West End and Walthamstow stages and to Scotland for their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut!

The sixth series of their award-winning Brown Girls Do It Too podcast has just launched on BBC Sounds (winner Podcast of the Year 2020 & Best Sex and Relationship Podcast 2023 - British Podcast Awards).

Join Poppy and Rubina for a series of limited run works-in-progress between March and May at Soho Theatre’s Dean Street venue where they will try out new sketches and ask for your input, ahead of their run at Soho Walthamstow in September (on their home turf!).

Just like in their full length show, the works-in-progress will explore messy realities, heartbreak, fantasies, sexpectations and navigating life and relationships as British Asian women.

Poppy and Rubina reflect on what it means to be Brown British women and explore the seminal moments from their lives from first org*sms and loves to racism and family politics.

Their unfiltered podcast has amassed fans who love their honesty and openness (love a period sex sesh…anyone else?) and faced enormous backlash online for breaking the silence on sex in Asian communities.

With songs, sketches and some very graphic content, Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come on stage is a celebration of brown British women, genital warts and all.

Poppy Jay said of bringing Brown Girls Do It Too to Soho Theatre Walthamstow:“The last time I was in this space it was the 4th best day of my life. It was the year 2002 and I successfully lied to my mum about getting extra Chemistry lessons at Monoux college to come and see the LOTR; The Two Towers instead. As a total dweeb I never ever dreamt, much like Frodo would ever destroy the ring, that I’d be back on my home turf in this glorious venue ON stage. It might just be the best day of my life now cos I’m cumming home".

Rubina Pabani added: "I cannot believe we are coming to North London, far too close to home, to perform our hot mess of a stage show. Nothing could be more exciting than performing at a brand spanking new venue in our home town and do some spanking of our brown girl brand live on stage. From Walthamstow to Waltham-hoe. Its not called Hoe street for nothing."

Performance Dates

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL FRINGE: Underbelly Bristo Square (Cowbarn), 1 - 26 August 2025, 16:00 (17:10) (not Mon 11 August)

LONDON (Autumn 2025): Soho Theatre Walthamstow (Auditorium), Walthamstow, London, Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 September 2025, 8pm

LONDON (Autumn 2025) press night: Wednesday 10 September 2025, 8pm

& works-in-progress and previews from March - June 202

