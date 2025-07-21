BREAKING THE CODE Comes to Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for a brand new production of Hugh Whitemore's acclaimed play Breaking the Code. The play follows mastermind Alan Turing's career as a visionary mathematician and codebreaker and examines how society's attitude towards his sexuality changed the course of his life. Directed by Royal & Derngate's Artistic Director Jesse Jones as part of the theatre's Made in Northampton season, for the first time the revival will feature new material that speaks to Turing's lasting legacy for modern Britain and the development of Turing's law, featuring a new epilogue by Neil Bartlett that takes into consideration Turing's Royal pardon in 2013.

Breaking the Code will open at Royal & Derngate with a Press Night on Tuesday 16 September and runs until Saturday 27 September before touring to Barnstaple, Oxford, Peterborough, Liverpool and Manchester.

The role of Alan Turing will be played by Mark Edel-Hunt (Leopoldstadt, West End). The cast also includes Niall Costigan (The Railway Children, Hull Truck Theatre) as Mick Ross, Joseph Edwards (The Red Shoes, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Christopher Morcom & Sixth-Former, Peter Hamilton Dyer (The Promise, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Dillwyn Knox, Carla Harrison-Hodge (Cyrano de Bergerac, Jamie Lloyd Company) as Pat Green, Susie Trayling (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End) as Sara Turing/Smith, and Joe Usher (Falkland Sound, RSC) as Ron Miller & Nikos.

The production is directed by Jesse Jones (Education, Education, Education Royal & Derngate/The Wardrobe Ensemble) with set and costume design by Jonathan Fensom (The Two Popes, Royal & Derngate). Johanna Town (The Comedy About Spies, Mischief/West End) is the lighting designer and Robin Colyer (The King's Speech, Watermill Theatre) is sound designer and composer. They are joined by Gerrard Martin as movement director, Hannah Miller as casting director and Gemma Boaden as Voice & Dialect Coach.

Mastermind. Code breaker. Maverick. Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the twentieth century. Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

From triumph to tragedy, get to know a human being who loved, lost and never stopped asking questions in a quest for truth and understanding in this new production of Hugh Whitemore's Breaking the Code.

Breaking the Code is a co-production between Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Landmark Theatres and Oxford Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse and HOME.

Tour Dates

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Thu 11 – Sat 27 September

Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple

Tue 30 September – Sat 4 October

Oxford Playhouse

Tue 7 – Sat 11 October

The Key, Peterborough

Tue 14 – Sat 18 October

Liverpool Playhouse

Tue 21 – Sat 25 October

HOME, Manchester

Tue 28 October – Sat 1 November