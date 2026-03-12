Nottingham Playhouse's PUNCH Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On the eve of its return to Nottingham Playhouse, following its West End and Broadway success in 2025, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Punch will go on tour across the UK in 2027.

The 2027 tour will begin with a further two week run at Nottingham Playhouse (25 Jan to 6 Feb 2027), and will then visit venues including: Bath Theatre Royal (9-13 Feb), Birmingham Rep (16-20 Feb), Chichester Festival Theatre (23-27 Feb), Malvern Theatres (2-6 Mar), Blackpool Grand Theatre (9-13 Mar) and Curve, Leicester (16-20 Mar), with other venues still to be announced. Casting for the tour is to be confirmed.

Punch received four Olivier Award 2026 nominations last week: Best New Play; Best Actor for David Shields; Best Supporting Actress for Julie Hesmondhalgh and Best Lighting Design for Robbie Butler.

Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, and Director of Punch, Adam Penford, said:

“We're glad that audiences across the UK will have the opportunity to see Punch in 2027. It's a story of hope, forgiveness and human connection, and we've seen from its incredible reception in London and New York that it has the same powerful impact, wherever it goes.

“The UK tour also means more opportunities for community engagement work around Punch, ensuring that the play can continue to support the campaigning work of the real-life people whose story we're telling, at a local level.”

The creative team for Punch includes Adam Penford (Director), Anna Fleischle (Production Designer), Robbie Butler (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Sound Designer and Composer), Leanne Pinder (Movement Director) and Christopher Worrall CDG (Casting Director).

Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, spends his Saturday nights seeking thrills with his friends. One fateful evening, an impulsive punch leads to fatal consequences. After serving prison time, Jacob finds himself lost and directionless. Searching for answers, Joan and David – the parents of his victim James Hodgkinson – ask to meet, sparking a profound transformation in Jacob's life.

A powerful story of hope, humanity, and the possibility of change.

Punch was produced in the West End by KPPL Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures, Eilene Davidson Productions in association with the Young Vic and Nica Burns. It returns to Nottingham Playhouse on Friday 13 March – Saturday 4 April 2026, and will then transfer to Leeds Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

The production is dedicated to James Hodgkinson and all victims of one-punch.

Tour Dates

Nottingham Playhouse

25 Jan – 6 Feb 2027

Priority Booking from Fri 13 Mar 2026

General Booking from Thu 2 April 2026

Bath Theatre Royal

9 – 13 Feb 2027

Now on sale

Birmingham Rep

16 – 20 Feb 2027

Priority Booking from 17 Mar 2026

General Booking from 20 Mar 2026

Chichester Festival Theatre

23 – 27 Feb 2027

On sale from Sep 2026

Malvern Theatres

2 – 6 March 2027

For on sale dates, visit website

Blackpool Grand Theatre

9 – 13 Mar 2027

Priority Booking from 12 Mar 2026

General Booking from 13 Mar 2026

Curve, Leicester

16 – 20 Mar 2027

Priority Booking from 7 Apr 2026

General Booking from 14 Apr 2026