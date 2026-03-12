Angela Barnes Will Conclude ANGST Tour This Spring

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, podcaster and star of Mock The Week and Live at The Apollo, Angela Barnes is adding further dates to her hit tour Angst for Spring 2026 due to demand.

Angela is a worrier. Whatever it is, she'll worry about it. But don't let that worry you – she'll worry enough for the both of you. This hilarious show has some stories of success and sound logic, but mostly features stories of unmitigated failure, a distinct lack of wisdom, a little bit of German and loads of jokes. Award winning comedian Angela's last tour Hot Mess received critical acclaim and was filmed as a special available on ITVX.

Angela Barnes said: “I am so excited to be back on the road, obviously also anxious, riddled with insecurity and can't shake the feeling that I've forgotten to do something important. But I've packed my jokes and my underwear, so I think I'm good to go!”

Angela Barnes swapped a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and hasn't looked back. Within just a couple of years she had won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and toured around the country with her stand-up shows. She returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with her celebrated show Hot Mess, which toured nationwide in 2023. Angela has starred in BBC Two's Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, House of Games, and Hypothetical on Dave. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4, having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz – including a recent stint as the host. She has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack.

Angela co-hosts the less-than-serious popular podcast We Are History (Podmasters) with John O'Farrell. The two history nerds discuss, explain, and laugh at interesting and quirky episodes from the olden days.