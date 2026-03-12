Rhys James Will Embark on 2026/2027 UK Tour for CHOP LOGIC
Rhys James will present CHOP LOGIC across the UK, featuring a major performance at Soho Theatre Walthamstow in March 2027
Critically acclaimed comedian, writer and series regular on TLC's hit recent reboot of Mock The Week, Rhys James, has announced a brand-new UK stand-up tour, Chop Logic – a fast, forensic show of big ideas and gag-dense overthinking from one of the nation's sharpest stand-ups.
With the show set to debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe (announcement to follow), the “master of the lightning-paced, precision-delivered set” (The Guardian) will then tour the show across across the UK with a 40-date run from 10th September 2026 – 15th May 2027, including a big London stop-off at Soho Theatre Walthamstow (13th March 2027).
Rhys has made a discovery that could fix everything. It's been staring him in the face the whole time, in a mirror held behind his head. If he can ignore his own problems for long enough, he might just be able to solve yours.
Announcing Chop Logic, Rhys said: “It's been three years since I last did a tour and frankly I didn't know if I would ever again. But then I accidentally left a stool sample on a train and came up with a way to fix the whole country, and those aren't the sorts of things you can just keep to yourself.”
Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday 13th March 2026.
Rhys's sardonic wit and sharp writing, paired with his playful comedic style, have established him as a firm favourite on the British comedy scene, selling out two national tours and six critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs.
At the beginning of 2026, Rhys was announced as the sole weekly series regular on TLC's rebooted Mock The Week. The revival of the beloved topical panel show has been a massive hit for the channel as it returned to British screens in February, after a four-year absence. The hour-long episodes have seen over a million viewers each week, and the revival has already been commissioned for a second series to air in late 2026.
Rhys's previous critically-acclaimed stand-up show Spilt Milk toured across over 70 dates, before being released as a special and as a debut DVD, which sold out completely in just 90 minutes (there was only one copy).
Since Spilt Milk, Rhys has released another series of his ARIA-nominated BBC Radio 4 series Rhysearch and published his debut memoir You'll Like It When You Get There: A Life Lived Reluctantly. An introvert's manifesto, an overthinker's dossier, the diary of a wimpy kid – Rhys's ‘dread memoir' is a guide to life from someone who doesn't want to do anything, and an exploration of why you possibly shouldn't either. Radio Times enthused that “there are laughs pretty much every sentence”, with the Daily Telegraph calling it “laugh out loud funny… nobody has captured the millennial experience as viscerally, and hilariously, as this.” The book has recently been nominated at the 2026 Chortle Awards, and it saw him tour across the UK in 2025 for a series of book events, joined by a string of his comedy cohorts (Wang, Gamble, Adefope, Rosenthal etc).
A star of Live At The Apollo, QI, A League Of Their Own and The Great American Joke Off in the US, Rhys has also appeared on Richard Osman's House Of Games (dressing gown, luggage, decanter), Celebrity Mastermind (The US Office, 3rd place) and Pointless Celebrities (wore a tuxedo, out in round 2). His U&Dave lecture ‘I Stalk Strangers Online' became a viral hit, amassing over 15 million views.
Tour Dates
Thursday 10th September 2026
Cardiff, Glee Club
0871 472 0400
Saturday 12th September 2026
Lichfield, Garrick
01543 412121
Wednesday 16th September 2026
Hertford, BEAM
N/A
Thursday 17th September 2026
Henley-on-Thames, Kenton Theatre
01491 525050
Saturday 19th September 2026
Chesham, Elgiva
01494 974274
Wednesday 23rd September 2026
Taunton, Brewhouse
01823 283244
Thursday 24th September 2026
Swanage, The Mowlem
01929 422239
Wednesday 30th September 2026
Folkestone, Quarterhouse
01303 760750
Wednesday 7th October 2026
Canterbury, Gulbenkian
01227 769075
Friday 9th October 2026
Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre
01892 678678
Saturday 10th October 2026
Worcester, Huntingdon Hall
01905 611427
Wednesday 21st October 2026
Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios
023 8071 1811
Thursday 29th October 2026
Glasgow, Glee Club
0871 472 0400
Saturday 31st October 2026
Newbury, Corn Exchange
01635 522733
Friday 11th December 2026
Cambridge, Junction
01223 511511
Saturday 13th February 2027
Winchester, Theatre Royal
01962 840440
Thursday 18th February 2027
Salford, The Lowry (Quays Theatre)
N/A
Saturday 20th February 2027
Reading, Concert Hall
0118 960 6060
Thursday 25th February 2027
Norwich, Playhouse
01603 598598
Friday 26th February 2027
Norwich, Playhouse
01603 598598
Saturday 27th February 2027
Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
01284 758000
Friday 5th March 2027
Leicester, Y Theatre
0116 255 7066
Saturday 6th March 2027
Northampton, Royal
01604 624811
Saturday 13th March 2027
London, Soho Theatre Walthamstow
020 7478 0100
Thursday 18th March 2027
Horsham, The Capitol
01403 750220
Friday 19th March 2027
Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
023 9264 9000
Wednesday 7th April 2027
Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
01483 440000
Thursday 8th April 2027
Exeter, Northcott Theatre
01392 726363
Friday 9th April 2027
Launceston, Town Hall
01566 773693
Saturday 10th April 2027
Plymouth, The Quad
01752 636700
Friday 16th April 2027
Brighton, Corn Exchange
N/A
Saturday 17th April 2027
Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
0343 310 0040
Friday 23rd April 2027
Birmingham, Town Hall
0121 780 3333
Saturday 24th April 2027
Chorley, Theatre
0333 666 3366
Friday 30th April 2027
Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre
01539 725133
Saturday 1st May 2027
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
01743 281281
Thursday 6th May 2027
Leeds, City Varieties
0113 243 0808
Friday 7th May 2027
Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
024 7649 6000
Thursday 13th May 2027
Northallerton, The Forum
01609 776230
Saturday 15th May 2027
Lancaster, Grand Theatre
01524 64695
Videos