Rhys James Will Embark on 2026/2027 UK Tour for CHOP LOGIC

Critically acclaimed comedian, writer and series regular on TLC's hit recent reboot of Mock The Week, Rhys James, has announced a brand-new UK stand-up tour, Chop Logic – a fast, forensic show of big ideas and gag-dense overthinking from one of the nation's sharpest stand-ups.

With the show set to debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe (announcement to follow), the “master of the lightning-paced, precision-delivered set” (The Guardian) will then tour the show across across the UK with a 40-date run from 10th September 2026 – 15th May 2027, including a big London stop-off at Soho Theatre Walthamstow (13th March 2027).

Rhys has made a discovery that could fix everything. It's been staring him in the face the whole time, in a mirror held behind his head. If he can ignore his own problems for long enough, he might just be able to solve yours.

Announcing Chop Logic, Rhys said: “It's been three years since I last did a tour and frankly I didn't know if I would ever again. But then I accidentally left a stool sample on a train and came up with a way to fix the whole country, and those aren't the sorts of things you can just keep to yourself.”

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday 13th March 2026.

Rhys's sardonic wit and sharp writing, paired with his playful comedic style, have established him as a firm favourite on the British comedy scene, selling out two national tours and six critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs.

At the beginning of 2026, Rhys was announced as the sole weekly series regular on TLC's rebooted Mock The Week. The revival of the beloved topical panel show has been a massive hit for the channel as it returned to British screens in February, after a four-year absence. The hour-long episodes have seen over a million viewers each week, and the revival has already been commissioned for a second series to air in late 2026.

Rhys's previous critically-acclaimed stand-up show Spilt Milk toured across over 70 dates, before being released as a special and as a debut DVD, which sold out completely in just 90 minutes (there was only one copy).

Since Spilt Milk, Rhys has released another series of his ARIA-nominated BBC Radio 4 series Rhysearch and published his debut memoir You'll Like It When You Get There: A Life Lived Reluctantly. An introvert's manifesto, an overthinker's dossier, the diary of a wimpy kid – Rhys's ‘dread memoir' is a guide to life from someone who doesn't want to do anything, and an exploration of why you possibly shouldn't either. Radio Times enthused that “there are laughs pretty much every sentence”, with the Daily Telegraph calling it “laugh out loud funny… nobody has captured the millennial experience as viscerally, and hilariously, as this.” The book has recently been nominated at the 2026 Chortle Awards, and it saw him tour across the UK in 2025 for a series of book events, joined by a string of his comedy cohorts (Wang, Gamble, Adefope, Rosenthal etc).

A star of Live At The Apollo, QI, A League Of Their Own and The Great American Joke Off in the US, Rhys has also appeared on Richard Osman's House Of Games (dressing gown, luggage, decanter), Celebrity Mastermind (The US Office, 3rd place) and Pointless Celebrities (wore a tuxedo, out in round 2). His U&Dave lecture ‘I Stalk Strangers Online' became a viral hit, amassing over 15 million views.

Tour Dates

Thursday 10th September 2026

Cardiff, Glee Club

0871 472 0400

Saturday 12th September 2026

Lichfield, Garrick

01543 412121

Wednesday 16th September 2026

Hertford, BEAM

N/A

Thursday 17th September 2026

Henley-on-Thames, Kenton Theatre

01491 525050

Saturday 19th September 2026

Chesham, Elgiva

01494 974274

Wednesday 23rd September 2026

Taunton, Brewhouse

01823 283244

Thursday 24th September 2026

Swanage, The Mowlem

01929 422239

Wednesday 30th September 2026

Folkestone, Quarterhouse

01303 760750

Wednesday 7th October 2026

Canterbury, Gulbenkian

01227 769075

Friday 9th October 2026

Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

01892 678678

Saturday 10th October 2026

Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

01905 611427

Wednesday 21st October 2026

Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

023 8071 1811

Thursday 29th October 2026

Glasgow, Glee Club

0871 472 0400

Saturday 31st October 2026

Newbury, Corn Exchange

01635 522733

Friday 11th December 2026

Cambridge, Junction

01223 511511

Saturday 13th February 2027

Winchester, Theatre Royal

01962 840440

Thursday 18th February 2027

Salford, The Lowry (Quays Theatre)

N/A

Saturday 20th February 2027

Reading, Concert Hall

0118 960 6060

Thursday 25th February 2027

Norwich, Playhouse

01603 598598

Friday 26th February 2027

Norwich, Playhouse

01603 598598

Saturday 27th February 2027

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

01284 758000

Friday 5th March 2027

Leicester, Y Theatre

0116 255 7066

Saturday 6th March 2027

Northampton, Royal

01604 624811

Saturday 13th March 2027

London, Soho Theatre Walthamstow

020 7478 0100

Thursday 18th March 2027

Horsham, The Capitol

01403 750220

Friday 19th March 2027

Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

023 9264 9000

Wednesday 7th April 2027

Guildford, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

01483 440000

Thursday 8th April 2027

Exeter, Northcott Theatre

01392 726363

Friday 9th April 2027

Launceston, Town Hall

01566 773693

Saturday 10th April 2027

Plymouth, The Quad

01752 636700

Friday 16th April 2027

Brighton, Corn Exchange

N/A

Saturday 17th April 2027

Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

0343 310 0040

Friday 23rd April 2027

Birmingham, Town Hall

0121 780 3333

Saturday 24th April 2027

Chorley, Theatre

0333 666 3366

Friday 30th April 2027

Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

01539 725133

Saturday 1st May 2027

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

01743 281281

Thursday 6th May 2027

Leeds, City Varieties

0113 243 0808

Friday 7th May 2027

Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

024 7649 6000

Thursday 13th May 2027

Northallerton, The Forum

01609 776230

Saturday 15th May 2027

Lancaster, Grand Theatre

01524 64695