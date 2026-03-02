New Performing Arts Conservatoire Opens In World Famous Liverpool Landmark

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leading Liverpool choreographer and teacher Nazene Langfield has opened a new performing arts conservatoire in one of the city's world famous Three Graces.

NDHQ, based in the historic Port of Liverpool Building on the Pier Head, is a centre for elite performing arts training and home to some of the Liverpool City Region's most talented and ambitious young performers.

The new centre brings together two leading arts institutions – Dynamix Performing Arts College and the Nazene Danielle School of Performing Arts – under one roof.

Dynamix, which currently operates from a site at Wavertree Technology Park, has been established for more than 25 years and has built an unparalleled reputation for high-quality training, preparing students for major industry opportunities including West End roles and UK tours.

It provides more performance opportunities than any other institution in Merseyside including students acting as the professional ensemble for Regal Entertainments' pantomimes at St Helens Theatre Royal and the Epstein Theatre, playing to more than 100,000 people a year and being nominated for the prestigious UK Pantomime Awards.

Beyond the theatre stage, Dynamix dancers also appear at major live events including the Clubland Festival and Reminisce, and graduates continue to shine around the world – performing in Royal Caribbean musicals and on Carnival, Celebrity, Princess and Costa cruise lines.

Meanwhile the Nazene Danielle School of Performing Arts offers a full-time alternative to traditional education for exceptionally talented students aged eight to 16.

Nazene founded the school after her students told her about the challenges they faced in mainstream education.

Mornings are dedicated to core academic study, ensuring students continue to work towards their GCSEs, while afternoons and evenings are devoted to intensive training across every discipline of the performing arts in a curriculum built around creativity, wellbeing and individual talent.

Nazene Langfield herself has almost 35 years' experience in performing arts. She trained under the guidance of Annette Thomson at legendary Liverpool performing arts school Elliott Clarke, where she became its youngest ever pupil when she was accepted, and further honed her skills and talents as a member of the National Youth Music Theatre.

She made her debut on the Liverpool Empire stage at the age of seven when she appeared alongside Neighbours' star Stefan Dennis in Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood, where she was nicknamed ‘Mighty Mouse' for her huge singing voice.

Other youthful roles included Elizabeth in Whistle Down the Wind at London's Riverside Studios, Little Eva in Her Benny, and Blousy Brown in the National Youth Music Theatre's Bugsy Malone in Edinburgh.

Nazene pursued her teacher training at Merseyside Dance and Drama, and over the past quarter of a century, she has forged a hugely successful career as an acclaimed choreographer, teacher, and adjudicator for top competitions including the UK Dance Class Championships.

She has established three thriving businesses dedicated to providing performing arts education to the next generation of aspiring performers and among many other commitments regularly leads international courses for the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing (ISTD).

Nazene Langfield said today: “I've dedicated my life to nurturing the incredible talent of Liverpool, and I'm filled with pride to relocate to this iconic building.

“It allows us to continue – and elevate – the work we began, inspiring the next generation in a space that reflects the creative heartbeat of our city.”