BORIS LIVE Comes to Riverside Studios

For the fraction of the cost of a Fixed Penalty Notice, pose your question to our fearless leader at BORIS LIVE at FIVE, a chat-show-cum-'Question-Time'-cum-work-event (wine/cheese/cake/wallpaper available at bar). You really can ask him anything you like!

Will Barton returns to the role of Boris Johnson he first created in the critically acclaimed play 'The Last Temptation Of Boris Johnson' by record-breaking playwright Jonathan Maitland, at the Park Theatre.



Directed by Dugald Bruce-Lockhart. Produced by James Seabright.

Will Barton (Boris) Theatre includes: 'The Libertine' (Haymarket West End), 'Toast' (Park Theatre and New York), 'Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'be' (Theatre Royal Stratford East), 'Joking Apart', 'Woman In Mind', 'Lady Windemere's Fan' (Salisbury Playhouse), 'The Boy On The Swing', (The Arcola) 'The Bowmans' (Newbury Watermill), 'Festen' (Almeida On Tour), 'Feelgood', 'Because It's There' (Nottingham Playhouse), 'Young Emma', 'Neville Southall's Washbag', (Finborough), 'Bedtime Stories' (Stephen Joseph Theatre), 'What The Butler Saw' (Northampton Theatre Royal), 'All That Trouble That We Had' (Birmingham Rep), 'Elton John's Glasses' (Queens Theatre West End), 'The Visit' (Chichester), 'The Merry Wives of Theatre', 'Women of Troy' (Royal National Theatre), 'Angry Old Men' (Plymouth Theatre Royal & Tour), 'Webster' (Old Red Lion), 'Pioneers in Ingolstadt' (The Gate Theatre). Television includes: 'A Confession', 'Vanity Fair', 'Holby City', 'Theresa v Boris', 'Eastenders', 'How Do You Want Me?' (2 series), 'Heartbeat', 'Dr Who', 'My Family', 'Casualty', 'Space Precinct', 'Barking', 'Switch', 'New Tricks', 'Doctors'. Film includes: 'Official Secrets', 'Ilkley', 'The Theory of Everything', 'City Slacker', 'Oscar & Lucinda'

Jonathan Maitland (Writer) Jonathan Maitland was a broadcaster and journalist for 30 years before becoming a playwright. His debut play 'Dead Sheep', about the famous Geoffrey Howe speech which brought down Mrs Thatcher, broke the box office record at Park Theatre in London and went on a three-month national tour. His follow up, 'An Audience with Jimmy Savile' broke the records set by his debut and was called 'the most talked about play of 2015'. His third, 'Deny Deny Deny', about the moral dilemmas of doping in sport, premiered at the Park in 2016 and has been performed in several territories in eastern Europe. 'The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson' is his fourth play and will be staged this May at Park Theatre. Sky Arts have secured an option to broadcast it on their TV channel (dates yet to be confirmed) . His radio play 'The Rem Co', about fat cat salaries in the City of London, aired on Radio 4 in October 2018. He has also written sketch and comedy material with and for Chris Morris, Rory Bremner and Alastair McGowan. He lives in Chiswick with his wife and son.

Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (Director) After some fifteen years as a professional actor, Dugald moved to the other side of the rehearsal room. In 2011, Dugald became associate director for Edward Hall's all-male Shakespeare ensemble, Propeller, directing numerous 'pocket' (1 hour) productions of their previous full-length shows. In 2013 and 2014, Dugald directed two Catalan Shakespeare productions for Teatre Akademia in Barcelona, remaining Time Out's number one choice for six consecutive weeks. In 2019 he directed Indivisible Irene for The Ink

Festival in Suffolk and Pigeons at the Hen and Chickens. In 2020 Dugald directed the tour of The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, having also appeared in the play's premiere production at the Park Theatre.

