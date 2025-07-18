BLOOD BROTHERS 2025 Autumn Tour To Open At Milton Keynes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bill Kenwright’s multi award-winning production of Blood Brothers will launch its 2025 Autumn UK tour at Milton Keynes Theatre, with performances from Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 August.

Written by celebrated playwright Willy Russell, Blood Brothers tells the powerful story of twins separated at birth who are raised on opposite sides of the social divide, only to be reunited later—with tragic consequences. The show has captivated audiences around the globe with its gripping narrative and unforgettable score, which includes “Bright New Day,” “Marilyn Monroe,” and the emotionally charged “Tell Me It’s Not True.”

Leading the cast as Mrs. Johnstone is Vivienne Carlyle, whose West End performance drew nightly standing ovations. She is joined by Sean Jones and Joe Sleight as Mickey and Eddie, with Gemma Brodrick returning as Linda. Kristofer Harding reprises his role as the Narrator, with Paula Tappenden as Mrs. Lyons and Danny Knott as Perkins. New cast members include Michael Gillett (Sammy), Francesca Benton-Stace (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), and Latesha Karisa (Brenda).

Additional cast includes Tim Churchill (Mr. Lyons), Dominic Gore (Neighbour), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher), and Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor).

This legendary production has played over 10,000 performances in London’s West End and has toured internationally to sold-out houses in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. It has earned four Best Musical awards in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.