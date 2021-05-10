Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Extends UK Tour

Performances begin at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Saturday 14 August 2021.

May. 10, 2021 Â 

Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks - which will make its world premiere as a new stage musical this Summer - is to extend its UK Tour, and today confirms a series of new dates for 2022, following huge public demand for the initial tour.

Performances begin at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Saturday 14 August 2021, with the UK Tour now extended through to March 2022. The tour includes a 5-week Christmas season at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Tickets are on General Sale at www.bedknobsonstage.com

Michael Harrison said: "As theatres across the UK & Ireland prepare to reopen, I'm thrilled that so many want to host our exciting new production of Bedknobs and Broomsticks; so we are extending this world premiere tour. Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be one of the biggest shows on the road this year with a cast and crew of over 70 people to bring this classic story to magical life on stage."

Enter a world of magic and fantasy with Disney's classic movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks. With the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill, Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead. Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all. Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

This magical musical starts its UK Tour this year....it's time to start believing!

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is produced by Michael Harrison by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions.


