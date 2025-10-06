BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to The Albany Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve’s original 18th-century fairy tale and newly adapted by award-winning writer Theresa Heskins, this enchanting production promises to be bigger, bolder, and more magical than ever before. The show runs from Saturday 6th December 2025 - Sunday 4th January 2026 in the Albany’s beautiful Art Deco auditorium, with both matinee and evening performances.

Packed with breathtaking visuals, spectacular storytelling, music, and dance, Beauty and the Beast offers an unforgettable alternative to panto. With a perfect balance of festive sparkle, unexpected twists, and timeless themes of courage, compassion, and the transformative power of love, this production is set to captivate dreamers of all ages.

The Albany’s Theatre Manager, Alan Pollock said: “If you're looking for a warm, witty and magical alternative to panto then this smash hit play will delight and surprise you.”

Audiences will be transported into a world of magic and mischief as the Warrior Queen triumphs over the mischievous Goblin Queen—only for a dark curse to fall upon her son, condemning him to live as a beast until he is truly loved. Years later, a courageous young woman named Bella (played by Hannah Victoria, fresh from the UK tour of Six) finds herself at the Beast’s castle. What begins as fear of being devoured soon blossoms into a journey of unexpected love.

This spellbinding adaptation of the beloved fairy tale is the ultimate Christmas adventure — whether you’re six or ninety-six. Don’t miss the chance to step into a world of wonder this festive season.

Director, Kitty Benford said: “I’m thrilled to be directing Beauty and the Beast at The Albany this Christmas. This is a version full of heart, humour and a healthy dose of goblin mischief, bold characters, and a magical world brought to life with Abby Clarke’s beautiful designs. We’re creating a spectacular show for the whole family to enjoy, it’s going to be a festive spectacle for Coventry — joyous, theatrical, and packed with surprises.”