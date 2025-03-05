BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb Will Host THE MUSIC OF ANIMATION - IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BBC Radio 1's film critic, Ali Plumb, joins forces with The Studio Orchestra for two spectacular concerts celebrating the unforgettable soundtracks of animated cinema. Renowned for his wit, deep film knowledge, and infectious passion for movies, Ali will guide audiences through a magical journey of iconic scores that have defined generations of storytelling.

Performed live by The Studio Orchestra, this breathtaking programme features music from How to Train Your Dragon, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek, Chicken Run, Up, and more, bringing our favourite animated worlds to life in an unmissable cinematic experience.

"I absolutely adore animated films and to be part of this amazing opportunity to show off and celebrate their outstanding music is a real joy. I can't wait to share in all the love we have for these worlds, these characters, these - let's be honest - unbelievably catchy themes. The nostalgia factor is going to be HUGE - so please forgive me if I cry at the sad bits and crease up into a massive smile at the happy stuff. Hearing music that means so much to you performed live is always a delight, but this will be on another level." – Ali Plumb

"It's a real thrill to return to Cheltenham Racecourse and The Anvil this year—this time alongside the brilliant Ali Plumb. Ali's love for cinema and film music will add something truly special as he leads audiences through an incredibly diverse and captivating programme. Animated films have shaped generations with their storytelling, unforgettable characters, and the magic of making us believe in the impossible. Their music, in particular, has become the soundtrack of childhoods around the world. I can't wait for audiences to experience these beloved scores live, performed by our stellar 60-piece orchestra” - Jack Campey | Artistic Director and Principal Conductor



Comments