BAND OF GOLD Announces UK Tour; Casting Confirmed!

Band of Gold - the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor's multi award-winning ITV series, that was one of the most watched shows in television history - today announces that Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward and Sacha Parkinson, will star in the production. At the same time it can also be confirmed that Band of Gold will play a UK Tour in 2020, opening at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Tuesday 14 January 2020. Band of Gold will make its World Premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre on Thursday 28 November 2019.

Band of Gold was the ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV. This nail-biting, murderous thriller features a star-studded cast including Gaynor Faye, (Emmerdale, Playing the Field, Calender Girls), Laurie Brett, (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Les Miserables), Kieron Richardson, (Hollyoaks, Heatbeat), Shayne Ward, (Coronation Street, Rock Of Ages, X Factor winner) and Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge, The Mill).

Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor, which will run from Thursday 28 November to Saturday 14 December 2019 at Leeds Grand Theatre, before embarking on the 2020 Tour. The nail-biting thriller tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again.

First aired on ITV in March 1995, Band of Gold starred (amongst others) Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton. The groundbreaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode!

Tuesday 14th - Saturday 18th January

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Tuesday 21st - Saturday 25th January

The Lowry, Salford

Box Office: 0843 208 6003

www.thelowry.com

Monday 27th January - Saturday 1st February

Darlington Hippodrome

Box Office: 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Tuesday 4th - Saturday 8th Feb

Southampton Mayflower

Box Office: 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Monday 10th - Saturday 15th February

Birmingham Alexandra

Box Office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Monday 17th - Saturday 22nd February

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Box Office: 01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Monday 24th - Saturday 29th February

New Brighton Pavilion (Liverpool)

Box Office: 0151 666 0000

www.floralpavilion.com

Monday 2nd - Saturday 7th March

Cheltenham Everyman

Box Office: 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Monday 9th - Saturday 14th March

Milton Keynes Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/info/





