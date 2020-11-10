Association of British Orchestras Announces Simon Webb as New Chair

He succeeds Gavin Reid, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Director of the BBC Philharmonic, Simon Webb, has been elected as the new Chair of the Association of British Orchestras (ABO). He succeeds Gavin Reid, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

ABO Director Mark Pemberton said: "I am delighted that Simon Webb has been elected Chair of the ABO. His experience as both a musician and manager will be invaluable in putting the ABO at the heart of strategies for sustaining and rebuilding the orchestral sector as we emerge from the pandemic. My thanks too to Gavin Reid for his skilled and committed chairing of the ABO these past 3 years."

Simon Webb said: "The work the ABO does on behalf of the UK orchestral sector is essential and greatly valued by its membership. I look forward to working with Mark Pemberton, his team and the ABO board to ensure the UK's orchestras remain fully supported during these challenging times and beyond. Gavin Reid has chaired the ABO for the last three years and I thank him for his excellent leadership over this period."

In addition to Gavin Reid, outgoing board members are Matthew Swann, Ginny Macbeth and Catherine Arlidge MBE. The remaining board members will conduct a Governance Review prior to new board members being elected in Spring 2021.

The 2021 ABO Conference is scheduled to take place 10-12 March. Further details about the conference and its format will be announced at a later date.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You