Antonio Pappano Becomes First Conductor Laureate of The Royal Opera

Following a 22-year tenure as Music Director, Antonio Pappano becomes the first Conductor Laureate of The Royal Opera, effective immediately. The title recognises his incredible legacy as the longest serving Music Director in Covent Garden history, conducting over 700 performances from September 2002 to June 2024. He’ll conduct regularly in future Seasons, including the final two instalments of the Ring cycle, directed by Barrie Kosky.

The news comes ahead of tonight's premiere of The Royal Opera’s new production of Wagner’s Die Walküre. This is the first time Pappano has returned to conduct the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House since officially handing over the baton to Jakub Hrůša who takes up his tenure as Music Director in September 2025.

Antonio Pappano, Conductor Laureate, The Royal Opera said, ‘It is a huge honour to receive this title, and I am delighted to continue to have a relationship with this House which is very dear to me. Opera is an extraordinary art form, full of drama, emotion and relevance and I look forward to returning to work on incredible productions alongside colleagues who are also friends.’

Pappano has become known for his particular care for coaching singers, including those on the Jette Parker Artists Programme, as well as his relationship with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and Royal Opera Chorus. His generous and charismatic leadership from the rehearsal room to the podium is well known as is the flair he brings to each extraordinary production.

Margaret Campbell, Section Principal Flute, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House said, ‘I have been in the Orchestra since Tony began his tenure. Tony really does ‘music’. He explores all the emotions in the operas, delving deep into the storytelling. He will take even the smallest seemingly unimportant orchestral detail and nurture it so that it weaves into the texture (or out of it) with the right colour and nuance. His attention to detail, enthusiasm and astonishing energy levels have truly inspired the orchestra and together the music making has been of the highest quality. The musical excellence we have enjoyed whilst working with Tony means this title of Conductor Laureate is a hugely well-deserved tribute.’

Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, The Royal Opera said, ‘For more than two decades, Tony has done more to define Covent Garden’s identity than anyone else. His boundless love for opera is matched only by his tireless determination to apply the utmost rigour and energy to every aspect of making it: conducting, getting the best out of singers, mining the text, communicating the art form’s wider purpose, and creating an atmosphere of togetherness and approachability. In his time here, he fostered not only exemplary standards, but a feeling of unsnobbish company which is central to the success of any collective artistic endeavour. It is wonderful that we are able to recognise Tony’s achievements with this title.’

Alex Beard, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Ballet and Opera said, ‘Tony’s artistry enriches us all. This is an honour befitting a person whose contribution to music here at Covent Garden, and around the world is nothing short of extraordinary.’

