Alty Fringe Announce Its All Star Festival Programme

The festival was originally being staged from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November, however an extra week has now been added.

Live Theatre returns to Manchester next month with a new Covid-Secure live arts event staged at the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse.

Alty Fringe will showcase the amazing talent from our region and beyond, with everything from live theatre, children's shows, comedy, and live music. The festival was originally being staged from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November, however an extra week has now been added and will now end on Saturday 6 December with even more shows to be confirmed.

Event Organiser Max Eden has been working with the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse to bring live theatre and the arts back safely to the community, by staging the 'Fringe Style' series of events. putting in place several Covid safety measures which include - reduced socially distanced capacity in the redesigned auditorium, one-way systems, hand sanitizer stations, along with other safety measures in the foyers and other areas.

The aim of the series is to show theatre can return safely and offer a platform for artists to perform in front of a live audience once again.

Following the announcement of disco legends Odyssey earlier this week, the first full weeks programme of entertainment has now been announced which includes Andrew Lancel in Swan Song, Fascinating Aida's Dillie Keane, Something About Simon and The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper, the programme also includes children's show Hurrah For The Pirate King.

Organiser Max Eden explains "I am absolutely delighted to announce the first full week's line up for the inaugural Alty Fringe, we have something for all tastes and a high calibre of performers across the seven days.

"I wanted to create a new platform for the arts and live entertainment which could be enjoyed safely and have worked with the Garrick Theatre to ensure the visit is Covid-Secure and would like to re-assure everyone attending that will be a safe experience. That does mean we have limited seats on sale, so tickets are sure to go fast. Theatre is coming back, and I'm excited that not only do we have one week, but now two weeks of incredible performances, with the second week of shows announced very soon!"

