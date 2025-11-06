Adrian Lukis Brings BEING MR. WICKHAM to Chichester Minerva Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adrian Lukis - who famously starred as Mr Wickham in the beloved BBC TV Pride and Prejudice adaptation - will return to the role on stage at Chichester's Minerva Theatre from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 January 2026, in his acclaimed self-written one-man play, Being Mr Wickham, an exploration of one of Jane Austen's most charmingly roguish gentleman characters.

Presented by Original Theatre and directed by Guy Unsworth, the play's run will immediately follow celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth on 16 December. The Chichester performances come in the wake of highly successful 2025 runs in London and beyond.

Join Pride and Prejudice's George Wickham on the eve of his sixtieth birthday to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him and discover his own version of some very famous literary events.

“Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain”. Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

Adrian Lukis, writer and performer of Being Mr Wickham, said: “It's such a pleasure to be able to help celebrate the recent anniversary of Jane Austen's birth at the Minerva in Chichester and with a play that I hope does not completely dishonour her! But to her go the plaudits. She was a talent apart.”

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I am delighted that Mr Wickham is returning - just about in time - to celebrate Jane Austen's 250th anniversary year. After charming audiences all over the world, our celebrated rogue now makes his entrance in Chichester where I'm thrilled audiences will get a chance to spend an evening in the company of Adrian Lukis' masterly performance.”

Being Mr Wickham is performed and written by Adrian Lukis and directed by Guy Unsworth with design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design by Max Pappenheim.

Being Mr Wickham is also still streaming at Original Online, a replay of the 2021 livestreamed production with the stunning backdrop of TheaTré Royal Bury St Edmunds featured in a unique reversed staging that was only possible at the time.