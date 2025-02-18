Adam Strong Will Lead ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Darlington Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dust off your fishnets, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock’n’roll musical The Rocky Horror Show will see north east born Adam Strong leading the cast when the show comes to Darlington Hippodrome at the end of March.

UK theatre-goers have been thrilled by the current UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show which recently announced an extension beyond May 2025. North east born actor Adam Strong will be making his Rocky Horror Show debut as Frank N Furter when the tour comes to Darlington Hippodrome. Adam, 35, from East Herrington, appeared in his first production at the age of eight, appearing in South Pacific. He's gone on to have a hugely successful career, performing in hit shows such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages.

Motherland star Jackie Clune is set to bring her star power to the show, stepping into the spotlight as The Narrator. Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, the Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Comments