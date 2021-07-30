AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH to Tour the UK and Transfer to Soho Theatre
Join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with ‘The Hounds of Love’ and dance on the moors with ‘Wuthering Heights’. Kate’s not there, but you are...
A pre-London tour launches at Cambridge Junction on Saturday 4 September, 2021.
Uber-fan or Kate Bush newbie? Join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with 'The Hounds of Love' and dance on the moors with 'Wuthering Heights'. Kate's not there, but you are...
Over a caerer spanning five decades, from releasing 'Wuthering Heights' at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all, her fans have stayed strong. In this unique and mind-blowing show Young invites you to celebrate her ground-breaking music.
'An Evening Without Kate Bush' is from the makers of 'Julie Madly Deeply.' But completely different.
Produced by John Mackay.
Sarah-Louise is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for Acting. As well as mainstream success on television and radio, she has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and a New York run. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she is currently creating a new musical, 'Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman In The World'. She recently directed Mark Farrelly in 'Jarman' and Paulus in 'Looking For Me Friend, The Music Of Victoria Wood' and is working with Russell Lucas on his new solo show, 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience'. www.sarah-louise-young.com
Russell Lucas
Russell Lucas is a UK-based artist specialising in writing, devising, producing, acting and directing original work. His medium is predominately theatre, but he also curates online content that studies the journey of other theatremakers. Recent works include the book '300 Thoughts for Theatremakers', 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience', 'Warped' at VAULT festival, The
American Season and 'Julie Madly Deeply' Twitter: @Russelucas www.RussellLucas.com
DETAILS:
John Mackay presents
An Evening Without Kate Bush
Soho Theatre
Downstairs
21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
Monday 7 - 26 February, 2022 at 7.00pm
(no performance 13 & 20)
Press Night
Tuesday 8 February at 7.00pm
Tickets: £12 - £21
Box Office
020 7478 0100
or book online at www.sohotheatre.com
Age Recommendation: 16+ Running time: 1 hour
2021 UK TOUR DATES
September, 2021
Saturday 4, 8pm
CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge Junction
01223 511 511 https://www.junction.co.uk/an- evening-without-kate-bush
Tuesday 7, 8pm
SHREWSBURY
Theatre Severn
01743 281281 https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/ shows/whatson/an-evening-without- kate-bush/
Saturday 18, 7.30pm
SWINDON
Arts Centre
01793 524481 https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/ tickets-an-evening-without-kate-bush- swindon-sep-2021
Thursday 23, 8pm
BATH
Ustinov Studio
01225 448844 https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/ event/an-evening-without-kate-bush/
Thursday 30, 7.30pm
TAUNTON
The Brewhouse
01823 283 244 https://www.thebrewhouse.net/event/ an-evening-without-kate-bush/
October, 2021
Saturday 2, 7.45pm
BRACKNELL
South Hill Park Arts Centre
01344 484 123 https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate-bush/
Wednesday 6, 7.30pm
BURY ST EDMUNDS
Theatre Royal
01284 769505 https://theatreroyal.org/shows/an- evening-without-kate-bush-2/
Thursday 7, 7.30pm
BASINGSTOKE
The Haymarket
01256 844244 https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/ whats-on/event/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush
Saturday 9, 7.30pm
PORTSMOUTH
Guildhall Studio
023 9387 0200, https://portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/ whats-on/event/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush/
Thursday 14, 7.30pm
SCUNTHORPE
The Plowright Theatre
0844 844 0444 https://www.scunthorpetheatres. co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush/
FRI 15, 7.45pm
COVENTRY
Belgrade Theatre
024 7655 3055 https://www.belgrade.co.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate- bush/
Saturday 16, 8pm
SADDLEWORTH
Millgate Arts Centre
01457 874644 http://millgateartscentre.co.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate- bush/
December, 2021
Wednesday 1 - Friday 3, 7.45pm
CHICHESTER
Minerva Theatre 01243 781312