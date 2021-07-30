Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 30, 2021  
AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH to Tour the UK and Transfer to Soho Theatre

After its smash-hit sold-out Edinburgh run, critically acclaimed chaotic cabaret cult 'An Evening Without Kate Bush', made by Sarah-Louise Young and Russell Lucas, is to transfer to Soho Theatre, London from 7 - 26 February, 2022.

A pre-London tour launches at Cambridge Junction on Saturday 4 September, 2021.

Uber-fan or Kate Bush newbie? Join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with 'The Hounds of Love' and dance on the moors with 'Wuthering Heights'. Kate's not there, but you are...

Over a caerer spanning five decades, from releasing 'Wuthering Heights' at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all, her fans have stayed strong. In this unique and mind-blowing show Young invites you to celebrate her ground-breaking music.

'An Evening Without Kate Bush' is from the makers of 'Julie Madly Deeply.' But completely different.

Produced by John Mackay.
Sarah-Louise Young

Sarah-Louise is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for Acting. As well as mainstream success on television and radio, she has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and a New York run. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she is currently creating a new musical, 'Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman In The World'. She recently directed Mark Farrelly in 'Jarman' and Paulus in 'Looking For Me Friend, The Music Of Victoria Wood' and is working with Russell Lucas on his new solo show, 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience'. www.sarah-louise-young.com

Russell Lucas

Russell Lucas is a UK-based artist specialising in writing, devising, producing, acting and directing original work. His medium is predominately theatre, but he also curates online content that studies the journey of other theatremakers. Recent works include the book '300 Thoughts for Theatremakers', 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience', 'Warped' at VAULT festival, The
American Season and 'Julie Madly Deeply' Twitter: @Russelucas www.RussellLucas.com

DETAILS:

John Mackay presents

An Evening Without Kate Bush

Soho Theatre

Downstairs
21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

Monday 7 - 26 February, 2022 at 7.00pm
(no performance 13 & 20)

Press Night
Tuesday 8 February at 7.00pm

Tickets: £12 - £21

Box Office
020 7478 0100
or book online at www.sohotheatre.com

Age Recommendation: 16+ Running time: 1 hour

www.withoutkatebush.com

2021 UK TOUR DATES

September, 2021

Saturday 4, 8pm

CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge Junction
01223 511 511 https://www.junction.co.uk/an- evening-without-kate-bush

Tuesday 7, 8pm

SHREWSBURY

Theatre Severn
01743 281281 https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/ shows/whatson/an-evening-without- kate-bush/

Saturday 18, 7.30pm

SWINDON

Arts Centre
01793 524481 https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/ tickets-an-evening-without-kate-bush- swindon-sep-2021

Thursday 23, 8pm

BATH

Ustinov Studio
01225 448844 https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/ event/an-evening-without-kate-bush/

Thursday 30, 7.30pm

TAUNTON

The Brewhouse
01823 283 244 https://www.thebrewhouse.net/event/ an-evening-without-kate-bush/

October, 2021

Saturday 2, 7.45pm

BRACKNELL

South Hill Park Arts Centre
01344 484 123 https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate-bush/

Wednesday 6, 7.30pm

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Theatre Royal
01284 769505 https://theatreroyal.org/shows/an- evening-without-kate-bush-2/

Thursday 7, 7.30pm

BASINGSTOKE

The Haymarket
01256 844244 https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/ whats-on/event/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush

Saturday 9, 7.30pm

PORTSMOUTH

Guildhall Studio
023 9387 0200, https://portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/ whats-on/event/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush/

Thursday 14, 7.30pm

SCUNTHORPE

The Plowright Theatre
0844 844 0444 https://www.scunthorpetheatres. co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with- out-kate-bush/

FRI 15, 7.45pm

COVENTRY

Belgrade Theatre
024 7655 3055 https://www.belgrade.co.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate- bush/

Saturday 16, 8pm

SADDLEWORTH

Millgate Arts Centre
01457 874644 http://millgateartscentre.co.uk/ events/an-evening-without-kate- bush/

December, 2021

Wednesday 1 - Friday 3, 7.45pm

CHICHESTER

Minerva Theatre 01243 781312


