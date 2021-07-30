AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH to Tour the UK and Transfer to Soho Theatre

After its smash-hit sold-out Edinburgh run, critically acclaimed chaotic cabaret cult 'An Evening Without Kate Bush', made by Sarah-Louise Young and Russell Lucas, is to transfer to Soho Theatre, London from 7 - 26 February, 2022.



A pre-London tour launches at Cambridge Junction on Saturday 4 September, 2021.



Uber-fan or Kate Bush newbie? Join performer Sarah-Louise Young to howl with 'The Hounds of Love' and dance on the moors with 'Wuthering Heights'. Kate's not there, but you are...



Over a caerer spanning five decades, from releasing 'Wuthering Heights' at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Kate Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all, her fans have stayed strong. In this unique and mind-blowing show Young invites you to celebrate her ground-breaking music.



'An Evening Without Kate Bush' is from the makers of 'Julie Madly Deeply.' But completely different.



Produced by John Mackay.





Sarah-Louise is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for Acting. As well as mainstream success on television and radio, she has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and a New York run. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she is currently creating a new musical, 'Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman In The World'. She recently directed Mark Farrelly in 'Jarman' and Paulus in 'Looking For Me Friend, The Music Of Victoria Wood' and is working with Russell Lucas on his new solo show, 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience'.



Russell Lucas



Russell Lucas is a UK-based artist specialising in writing, devising, producing, acting and directing original work. His medium is predominately theatre, but he also curates online content that studies the journey of other theatremakers. Recent works include the book '300 Thoughts for Theatremakers', 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience', 'Warped' at VAULT festival, The

American Season and 'Julie Madly Deeply' Twitter: @Russelucas Sarah-Louise YoungSarah-Louise is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for Acting. As well as mainstream success on television and radio, she has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival and a New York run. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she is currently creating a new musical, 'Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman In The World'. She recently directed Mark Farrelly in 'Jarman' and Paulus in 'Looking For Me Friend, The Music Of Victoria Wood' and is working with Russell Lucas on his new solo show, 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience'. www.sarah-louise-young.com Russell LucasRussell Lucas is a UK-based artist specialising in writing, devising, producing, acting and directing original work. His medium is predominately theatre, but he also curates online content that studies the journey of other theatremakers. Recent works include the book '300 Thoughts for Theatremakers', 'The Bobby Kennedy Experience', 'Warped' at VAULT festival, TheAmerican Season and 'Julie Madly Deeply' Twitter: @Russelucas www.RussellLucas.com

DETAILS: