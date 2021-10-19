AN EVENING OF SERIAL KILLERS Comes To London Next Month

If you're a fan of the morbid and macabre then you'll be delighted to know 'An Evening of Serial Killers' will be coming to London.

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) will focus on the world's most notorious serial killers and mass murderers. Founded in 2015, the Crime Viral online community has grown to more than 350,000 Facebook fans.

Taking place at Canal Cafe Theatre in Little Venice, London, on Wednesday, 10th November; this 2-hour talk will include the following topics: "How To Raise A Serial Killer" and "How To Spot A Psychopath".

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said, "True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public. I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world's most notorious cold-blooded killers."

Adding, "Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years. These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way."

Get more information at https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/serialkillereve/ or by calling 020 7289 6054.