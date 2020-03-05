ACE Dance and Music to Return to the West Midlands to Close Tour of SKIN REIMAGINED

Birmingham based ACE dance and music, (ACE) one of the UK's most exciting and eclectic dance companies will return to the West Midlands this month, to conclude their autumn/winter tour of SKIN Reimagined at Walsall Arena and Arts Centre for Black Country Dance Hub.

Rich in contrast and leaping gracefully between the old and new, SKIN Reimagined explores what lies beneath the skin. It's a powerful double bill which reignites ACE's collaboration with international choreographers Vincent Mantsoe from South Africa and Akiko Kitamura from Japan.

Rooted in traditional forms and drawing upon influences from Japan and South Africa, this highly physical contemporary dance show features new scores, costume designs, choreography, digital projections and ACE's company of six exceptional and diverse dancers. Directed by Gail Parmel, ACE's Artistic Director, SKIN Reimagined explores what it means to be an individual but also what binds us together.

As a precursor to SKIN Reimagined, students from Walsall College and Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy from Wolverhampton will perform Curtain Raiser pieces before the show. The students have been taking part in workshops, working alongside ACE dance and music's professional company to explore the themes and content from the show to create their own pieces. The workshops are being delivered through BCDH's START programme, which has been commissioned by Arts Council England and Arts Connect to introduce young people to dance as a means of self-expression, fitness and enjoyment.

Tickets for the 7.30pm performance on SKIN Reimagined at Walsall Arena and Arts Centre on Wednesday 18 March 2020 are available from the Box Office for just £7.00 on: 0300 555 2898 or online at: www.walsallarena.com.





