ABBA FOREVER to Hit the Epstein Theatre Liverpool This Weekend

Abba fever hits The Epstein Theatre Liverpool this weekend as Sweeney Entertainments presents ABBA Forever on Sunday 8 Match.

As one of the UK's leading international tribute shows ABBA Forever have wowed theatre audiences across Great Britain and Sweden have long enjoyed this superb recreation of possibly the world's greatest pop band.

The unique Abba sound will take over The Epstein this Sunday evening guaranteeing to have audiences dancing and thanking ABBA Forever, for the music. Replicated with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar this unique tribute is not to be missed. Two outstanding Abba girls complete the line-up, adding the essential glitz and glamour to a well-polished and gently humorous show. The superb lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony by all six performers on stage.

Dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning visuals, top-class musicianship and an all live performance ensures that the ABBA Forever show captivates audiences from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of this two-hour spectacular.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founder Julie Sweeney, said "Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time."

Packed full of excitement and exuberance, Abba Forever will take you on a journey back to the 70's - guaranteed to get you up and dancing in the aisles!

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk





