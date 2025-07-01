A TOAST FAE THE LASSIES Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to close its Studio Season from 29 August until 24 September with the première of A Toast Fae The Lassies, a new musical play by John Binnie and Alyson Orr that explores the life of Robert Burns through the perspectives of the three women who knew him best and highlights how these often-overlooked figures shaped the legacy and contributed to the art of Scotland’s greatest poet.

It is 25 January 1797, in the quiet graveyard of Dumfries, and Agnes Broun is remembering her recently departed son, Robert Burns. Her solemn visit is interrupted by an unexpected encounter with Jean Armour, Robert’s widow, and mother to his nine children. The two women, bound by a shared history and unresolved tensions, clash as they come face-to-face.

Unbeknownst to them, a mysterious figure watches from the shadows – Clarinda, Burns’ muse, and soulmate, who has brought a dram to honour her beloved Rabbie. Each woman recalls the ploughman poet in her own distinct way, and through his songs they recount their stories.

Featuring Burns’ timeless songs and poetry, including My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose, Ae Fond Kiss, and Auld Lang Syne, A Toast Fae the Lassies invites you to experience the first Burns Night like never before.

A Toast Fae The Lassies is the first, powerful collaboration between the award-winning playwright and director John Binnie and the composer Alyson Orr.

Playwright and director John Binnie said:

“We are very excited to delve into the lives of the three women who were crucial to Rabbie Burns' life - his wife, his mother, and his muse. These women are rarely given a voice, and the play is the perfect opportunity to explore the influences of Jean Armour, Agnes Broun and Clarinda. Featuring the most beautiful Burns' songs which are interwoven throughout the story, these timeless melodies will be sung in close harmony by the cast. The intimacy of Pitlochry Studio theatre is the perfect setting for this heartwarming and poignant tale and the play is a fitting tribute to Scotland’s most famous poet and the women in his life. “

The production’s cast will feature Chris Coxon (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre) as Musician; Stephanie Cremona (Cinderella and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Jean Armour, Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Bend it Like Bertie, Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow) as Agnes Broun and introducing newcomer Eden Barrie as Clarinda. Other roles are played by the cast.

A Toast Fae The Lassies runs in the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 29 August until 24 September.

