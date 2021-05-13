45North Announces Second Season of Written On The Waves

With the final audio play of season one, CUNCH, to be released on 20 May, 45North today announces the second season of the audio play series Written on the Waves. The new season will consist of six world première audio plays released fortnightly, beginning with Lifted - a trilogy of short audio pieces from writers Tabby Lamb, Danusia Samal and Eva Scott released on 27 May, and followed by pieces from Tabby Lamb, Dessa, Ava Wong Davies, Nicola T. Chang, and Abi Zakarian. The first series of Written on the Waves has been streamed over 5,500 times from 40 countries so far and is available via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves.

Jessica Rose McVay, Creative Director of 45North, said today, "I am thrilled that as we return to live work, 45North is also continuing our audio work and expanding how we engage with our audience. These pieces reflect the world we are coming out of in 2021, with challenges and hope for what's ahead."

Emily Carewe, Creative Producer for Theatre at 45North, also commented, "The opportunity to continue working with incredible creatives through the second season of Written on the Waves is thrilling. This last year has proven to us the capacity artists have to push the boundaries of form and create new audience experiences, and we look forward to encouraging audiences to interact with these pieces in varied and immersive ways."

