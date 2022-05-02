Nardis Stars and Roberta Gambarini Will Perform as Part of the Nardis Jazz Club 20th Anniversary Celebration Next Month

Everything that enlivens a city and adds to its dynamism goes through clubs that live and breathe music. It all starts with amateur musicians taking the stage, followed by professional performers, and continues with customers staying to become regulars. Jazz clubs are entire worlds onto themselves, from the attendant who greets you at the door to the waiters. Nardis Jazz Club, one of Istanbul's jazz hotspots since it opened in 2002, hosts different jazz ensembles six days a week.

The well-established club, which mainly hosts local musicians but has also welcomed many international jazz stars over the years including Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Roy Hargrove and Ron Cartergiven, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an exceptional concert.

At the event to be held as part of the 29th Istanbul Jazz Festival, many of the most prominent names of the local jazz scene such as Ferit Odman Group, Cem Tuncer Quartet, Dilek Sert Erdoğan Group, İpek Dinç Band, Aydın Kahya Band, Uraz Kıvaner, 'Chet Baker Project', Önder Focan Group, Meltem Ege Group, Sibel Köse Group and Hayati Kafe will be taking the stage, as well as the multiple Grammy-nominated jazz singer Roberta Gambarini who has worked with the legendary Dave Brubeck.

The performance is on 28 June. Learn more at https://caz.iksv.org/en/the-29th-istanbul-jazz-festival-2022/nardis-jazz-club-20th-anniversary-celebration-nardis-stars-and-roberta-gambarini.