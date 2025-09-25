THE OUTSIDERS Comes to Theatre Tulsa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award winning Best Musical, is headed to Tulsa next month. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Leading the cast of The Outsiders are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy.

The touring company also features Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Borkowsky, Dante D’Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner, and Alyssa Villareal.

“This is an incredible group of talented actors that we’re delighted to introduce to North America beginning this Fall,” said producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience the heart and soul this company will bring to S.E. Hinton’s timeless story with choreography by the Tony nominated Rick and Jeff Kuperman and under the direction of Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.”

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.