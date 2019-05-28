THE LIGHTNING THIEF Opens Friday in Tulsa

Celebrity Attractions is thrilled to announce that The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, a musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan, will make its Oklahoma premiere at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for a limited three performance engagement May 31-June 1. Tickets are on sale now.

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" (TheaterMania) theatrical event that provides "a spectacularly fun adventure that will thrill everyone in the family!" (Chicago Parent). Following a sold-out run in New York City, where it garnered 3 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, "this family-friendly show delights with warm musical numbers and entertains both kids and adults with sophisticated humor." (Philadelphia Inquirer).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, fight direction by Rod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





