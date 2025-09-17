THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Stage Theatre Company will open their eighth season with The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. Directed by Jason Sirois, The Importance of Being Earnest stars Damien Hartzell as Jack, Margaret Stall as Gwendolen, Jasper Hammer as Algernon, Samara Cain-Burrow as Cecily, Jennifer Ann White as Miss Prism, Jarrod Kopp as Rev. Chasuble, Lori Bryant as Lady Bracknell, and Nicholas Edward Bushta as Lane/Merriman.

Secrets, schemes, and society swirl together in Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. Two charming young men, two clever young women, and one formidable matriarch—each navigating love, identity, and the expectations of a very proper world. With sparkling wit and outrageous turns, The Importance of Being Earnest invites you into a world where appearances deceive, rules are bent, and the truth is anything but simple.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde is widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies in the English language. Premiering in 1895, it was met with critical acclaim for its wit, satire, and clever use of language. The play has remained a staple of the theatrical canon, recently receiving a 2025 Lawrence Olivier Award nomination for best revival.

The Importance of Being Earnest will run September 19-28, 2025 at Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $36-69.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play’s themes.

World Stage Theatre Company begins their eighth season by telling “Timeless and Relevant Stories.” World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.